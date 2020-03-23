Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers Encore Game Broadcasts Will Begin on Originally Scheduled Opening Day

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas – If you're missing baseball, you've got a little something to help tide you over for the time being. 

Beginning on Thursday, March 26th, FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) will be begin broadcasting encore games from 2019. FOX Sports Southwest is the television home of the Texas Rangers. The games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. 

March 26th was the originally scheduled Opening Day of the MLB season. The Rangers were supposed to kick off their season this Thursday with a four-game series in Seattle against their A.L. West-rival Mariners. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has significantly delayed the start of the MLB season to an unknown date.

The encore games will be broadcasted on each day and time that the Rangers were originally scheduled to play for the 2020 season. The first set of games was announced by the team on Monday:

  • Thursday, March 26, 3:00 PM CT: March 31, 2019 vs Chicago Cubs (Rangers win, 11-10)
  • Friday, March 27, 9:00 PM CT: June 8, 2019 (night game) vs Oakland A's (Rangers win, 3-1)
  • Saturday, March 28, 8:00 PM CT: September 29, 2019 vs New York Yankees (Rangers win, 6-1)
  • Sunday, March 29, 3:00 PM CT: August 20, 2019 (night game) vs Los Angeles Angels (Rangers win, 3-2)
  • Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 PM CT: August 31, 2019 vs Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 3-2)

The schedule of Texas Rangers encore game broadcasts will be updated weekly. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day That Never Was at Globe Life Field

Today, March 23rd, was the original date for the first exhibition game to ever be played at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

VIDEO: The Food That Awaits You at Globe Life Field

As we wait for the start of the baseball season, here are five reasons to look forward to the new home of the Texas Rangers.

Chris Halicke

No Texas Rangers Have Tested Positive for COVID-19...Yet

Even the superhuman players are susceptible to COVID-19. Thankfully, no Rangers have contracted it yet.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training Takeaways: Rougned Odor is the Texas Rangers' X Factor

The performance of Rougned Odor could drastically affect the trajectory of the Texas Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Joey Gallo Recruited For Marcus Stroman's 'Dream Team' in 2021 World Baseball Classic

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo was propositioned by Marcus Stroman to compete for Team USA in the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Kade Kistner

Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Josh Hamilton's 2008 Home Run Derby Performance

Relive Josh Hamilton's spectacular performance at the 2008 Home Run Derby.

Joshua Carney

Chris Sale's News Can Give Rangers Fans Solace in Revamped Rotation

Boston's Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery. Who would've guessed the turnaround between the two clubs?

Chris Halicke

VIDEO: Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees

The Texas Rangers are pledging $1 million toward MLB's effort to cover wages of ballpark employees.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

In the wake of COVID-19's effect on the world of sports, we invite Rangers fans to share their favorite memories.

Chris Halicke

by

Pinkthing11

Texas Rangers Mic'd Up Joey Gallo and It's Everything Baseball Fans Need Right Now

As we all are missing baseball at the moment, the Texas Rangers are providing content we all need, releasing an almost three-minute video of Joey Gallo mic'd up during a game.

Chris Halicke