Texas Rangers Encore Game Broadcasts Will Begin on Originally Scheduled Opening Day

ARLINGTON, Texas – If you're missing baseball, you've got a little something to help tide you over for the time being.

Beginning on Thursday, March 26th, FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) will be begin broadcasting encore games from 2019. FOX Sports Southwest is the television home of the Texas Rangers. The games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

March 26th was the originally scheduled Opening Day of the MLB season. The Rangers were supposed to kick off their season this Thursday with a four-game series in Seattle against their A.L. West-rival Mariners. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has significantly delayed the start of the MLB season to an unknown date.

The encore games will be broadcasted on each day and time that the Rangers were originally scheduled to play for the 2020 season. The first set of games was announced by the team on Monday:

Thursday, March 26, 3:00 PM CT: March 31, 2019 vs Chicago Cubs (Rangers win, 11-10)

Friday, March 27, 9:00 PM CT: June 8, 2019 (night game) vs Oakland A's (Rangers win, 3-1)

Saturday, March 28, 8:00 PM CT: September 29, 2019 vs New York Yankees (Rangers win, 6-1)

Sunday, March 29, 3:00 PM CT: August 20, 2019 (night game) vs Los Angeles Angels (Rangers win, 3-2)

Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 PM CT: August 31, 2019 vs Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 3-2)

The schedule of Texas Rangers encore game broadcasts will be updated weekly.

