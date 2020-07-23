Texas Rangers Finalize 2020 Opening Day Roster

After months of speculation, the Texas Rangers have their 30 men that will dress on Friday night to host the Colorado Rockies in the first official game ever played at Globe Life Field.

The 60-game season has unequivocally impacted the decision-making process for both the club and the players. The Rangers had several non-roster players with outs in the contract they could exercise if they didn't make the team out of camp, which none of them did.

The Rangers decided to carry 16 position players and 14 pitchers to begin the season. The 30-man roster will only be intact for two weeks, then clubs must cut their roster down to 28 players. Two week after that, they will have to cut their rosters again down to 26 players, which is the new standard number for an active major league roster.

Here's a breakdown of the Rangers' Opening Day 30-man roster:

Catcher (3)

Robinson Chirinos

Jeff Mathis

Jose Trevino

Analysis: From the beginning of Summer Camp, the Rangers seemed pretty set on carrying three catchers to start the 2020 season. Strong performances by Mathis and Trevino solidified that way of thinking. However, if Chirinos' ankle is 100 percent and stays that way, he will get the bulk of the starts behind the plate.

Infield (6)

Starters

1B: Todd Frazier

Todd Frazier 2B: Rougned Odor

Rougned Odor 3B: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS: Elvis Andrus

Bench

1B: Ronald Guzmán

Ronald Guzmán UTIL: Rob Refsnyder

Analysis: Isiah Kiner-Falefa is getting his shot. Todd Frazier is more than willing to move over to first base to make room for the hottest hitter in camp.

Ronald Guzmán won the position battle at first base over Greg Bird, but Bird accepted his assignment to the alternate training site. If Guzmán can't contribute and the team need help because of injuries or performance, the Rangers aren't afraid to quickly make a move given the urgency a 60-game season demands.

The Rangers don't have a ton of infield depth on the 30-man roster. Guzmán only plays first base. Rangers manager Chris Woodward also said Refsnyder is primarily a right-handed bat off the bench and is only being considered at first base and left field. However, Woodward doesn't seem worried about the lack of infield depth on the 30-man roster.

"You look at [Nick] Solak and [Danny] Santana with their versatility, that helps us quite a bit," Woodward said. "Danny was taking ground balls a little bit at second base today. Danny doesn’t mind if we have to [put him there] in a pinch. Obviously, it’s unfair to ask him to be great at it if he’s only been playing center field, but the fact that both of those guys can play infield gives us that infield/outfield depth.”

Outfield (7)

Starters

LF: Willie Calhoun

Willie Calhoun CF: Danny Santana

Danny Santana RF: Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo DH: Shin-Soo Choo

Bench

Scott Heineman

Nick Solak

Leody Taveras

Analysis: In the best-case scenarion, Willie Calhoun will DH Friday or Saturday while he makes his way back from a hip flexor strain. But he is this team's starting left fielder.

Nick Solak is the first option off the bench for a number of positions. Scott Heineman and Leody Taveras are primarily on the roster as late-inning defensive replacements or pinch-runners. Heineman will be ahead of Taveras in the pecking order unless Taveras continues to do what he's done throughout camp: prove everybody wrong.

Starting Rotation (5)

RHP Lance Lynn LHP Mike Minor RHP Corey Kluber RHP Kyle Gibson RHP Jordan Lyles

Analysis: This is the easiest position to project. The Rangers are still discussing whether they will skip Jordan Lyles' turn first time through due to the extra off days built into the beginning of the schedule. That decision should be announced is the coming days.

Bullpen (9)

RHP José Leclerc (closer)

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jonathan Hernández

RHP Edinson Vólquez

RHP Ian Gibaut

RHP Luke Farrell

LHP Kolby Allard

LHP Joe Palumbo

Analysis: There aren't a ton of surprises in the bullpen. Ian Gibaut was very impressive in camp, showing good stuff and the ability to pound the strike zone while missing bats. Edinson Vólquez showed his stuff is still there and could play a number of roles out of the bullpen as the most-seasoned veteran in the group. Allard and Palumbo are on the roster to give the Rangers a couple of left-handed options and could go multiple innings if needed.

The biggest snub in the bullpen is Taylor Hearn. From the outset of camp, Hearn not only looked like a shoe-in, but was even being discussed as a possible late-inning left-handed option with Brett Martin on the COVID-IL. Chris Woodward explained that the decision was primarily based on who's trending right now and who isn't.

“If this was a 162-game schedule, Taylor probably makes it and we carry him and work with him," Woodward said. "We believe in him and we want him on this team. But we felt we had to go with the more consistent guys who are throwing more strikes right now. In a 60-game season, though, a lot can change in a week.”

Roster Moves

In order to make room for non-roster invitees Ian Gibaut, Rob Refsnyder, and Edinson Vólquez, the Rangers assigned Yohander Méndez outright off 40-man roster and removed him from 60-man roster.

RHP Rafael Montero (right elbow tendonitis) and LHP Joely Rodriguez (left lat strain) were placed on 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 20.

LHP Taylor Hearn and OF Adolis Garcia, already on option, were assigned to alternate training site.

RHP Jimmy Herget, LHP Wes Benjamin, and INF Greg Bird, all non-roster players, were assigned to alternate training site.

