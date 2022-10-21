BREAKING: Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Manager

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of the three-time World Series champion via tweet on Friday.

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as the team’s 20th full-time manager, the team announced Friday on its Twitter account.

Bochy was one of two people known to have talked to the Rangers about the job. The other was interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers sent the tweet out at noon.

The Rangers announced via press release that they will introduce Bochy at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at Globe Life Field. He signed a three-year contract (2023-25).

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Rangers general manager Chris Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”

Bochy was one of the best-credentialed hires on the open market. He has a record of 2,003-2,029 as a manager with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League manager of the year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

Bochy and Young reportedly met last week in Nashville, but it wasn’t clear if it was an interview or discussion.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” said Bochy. “Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with (owner) Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that."

Young played for Bochy in San Diego in Bochy’s final season with the Padres. He spoke of the respect he had for Bochy in his season-ending press conference a couple of weeks ago.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

Bochy has been a special assistant for the Giants organization since he ended stepping down as manager after the 2019 season.

Right after the season ended, Young formally interviewed Beasley for the job.

When Young spoke to the media after the season ended, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

