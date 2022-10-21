Skip to main content

BREAKING: Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Manager

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of the three-time World Series champion via tweet on Friday.

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as the team’s 20th full-time manager, the team announced Friday on its Twitter account.

Bochy was one of two people known to have talked to the Rangers about the job. The other was interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers sent the tweet out at noon.

The Rangers announced via press release that they will introduce Bochy at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at Globe Life Field. He signed a three-year contract (2023-25).

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Rangers general manager Chris Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.” 

Bochy was one of the best-credentialed hires on the open market. He has a record of 2,003-2,029 as a manager with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League manager of the year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

Bochy and Young reportedly met last week in Nashville, but it wasn’t clear if it was an interview or discussion.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Poised For History: Who's Making It?

A Texas-sized Gold Glove, Dak's dangerously back, Mavs' first will last, and boo y'all hurrying Fall, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

Largely forgotten after Tommy John surgery, Ricky Vanasco just wrapped up his first full year pitching since 2019.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 2-0 Lead in ALCS

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” said Bochy. “Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with (owner) Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that."

Young played for Bochy in San Diego in Bochy’s final season with the Padres. He spoke of the respect he had for Bochy in his season-ending press conference a couple of weeks ago.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

Bochy has been a special assistant for the Giants organization since he ended stepping down as manager after the 2019 season.

Right after the season ended, Young formally interviewed Beasley for the job.

When Young spoke to the media after the season ended, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersSan Francisco GiantsSan Diego Padres

BREAKING: Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Manager

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of the three-time World Series champion via tweet on Friday.

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as the team’s 20th full-time manager, the team announced Friday on its Twitter account.

Bochy was one of two people known to have talked to the Rangers about the job. The other was interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers sent the tweet out at noon.

The Rangers announced via press release that they will introduce Bochy at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at Globe Life Field. He signed a three-year contract (2023-25).

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Rangers general manager Chris Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.” 

Bochy was one of the best-credentialed hires on the open market. He has a record of 2,003-2,029 as a manager with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League manager of the year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

Bochy and Young reportedly met last week in Nashville, but it wasn’t clear if it was an interview or discussion.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” said Bochy. “Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with (owner) Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that."

Young played for Bochy in San Diego in Bochy’s final season with the Padres. He spoke of the respect he had for Bochy in his season-ending press conference a couple of weeks ago.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

Bochy has been a special assistant for the Giants organization since he ended stepping down as manager after the 2019 season.

Right after the season ended, Young formally interviewed Beasley for the job.

When Young spoke to the media after the season ended, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Poised For History: Who's Making It?

By Richie Whitt
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 2-0 Lead in ALCS

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) turns a triple play as Los Angeles Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra (37) slides into second base in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers INF Marcus Semien Gold Glove Finalist

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mitch Bratt

By Matthew Postins
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jon Gray

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Jung

By Matthew Postins