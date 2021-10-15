Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

On this day, the Texas Rangers waved goodbye to the Detroit Tigers and punched their ticket to a second straight appearance in the World Series.

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their second straight American League pennant, defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

On Oct. 15, 2011, the Rangers returned from Detroit after a Game 5 loss to the Tigers. With two shots to secure another World Series berth, the Rangers didn’t want to squander an opportunity in Game 6 and roll the dice in a Game 7.

So the Rangers took care of business, winning the game, 15-5.

The crazy thing is that the Rangers were behind early in the game, thanks to solo home runs by Miguel Cabrera and Jhonny Peralta. And with Tigers starter Max Scherzer on the hill, that gave the Tigers some hope that they could extend the series one more game.

That lasted until the third. The Rangers went off on Scherzer and the relief that followed him, scoring nine runs in the third inning. Michael Young had a pair of two-run doubles in the inning, and later hit a solo home run.

Nelson Cruz capped off his mammoth series with a home run in the seventh inning. With that home run, Cruz had six for the series, and was later named the ALCS Most Valuable Player. Cruz’s six home runs and 13 RBI were Major League records for a single playoff series.

For the second straight season, the Rangers were able to celebrate an American League pennant with their home fans. Waiting in the wings were the National League champion St. Louis Cardinals.

Also on this date…

Oct. 15, 2010: The Rangers opened their first American League Championship Series at home against the New York Yankees. The series was filled with tension, as the Yankees were 9-1 against the Rangers in the postseason and former Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez played for the Yankees.

New York took Game 1, 6-5, as the Rangers lost a 5-0 lead after the Yankees rallied for a run in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth inning. The game was also notable because Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 42nd postseason save, which turned out to the last postseason save of his career.

