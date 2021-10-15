    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

    On this day, the Texas Rangers waved goodbye to the Detroit Tigers and punched their ticket to a second straight appearance in the World Series.
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their second straight American League pennant, defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

    On Oct. 15, 2011, the Rangers returned from Detroit after a Game 5 loss to the Tigers. With two shots to secure another World Series berth, the Rangers didn’t want to squander an opportunity in Game 6 and roll the dice in a Game 7.

    So the Rangers took care of business, winning the game, 15-5.

    The crazy thing is that the Rangers were behind early in the game, thanks to solo home runs by Miguel Cabrera and Jhonny Peralta. And with Tigers starter Max Scherzer on the hill, that gave the Tigers some hope that they could extend the series one more game.

    That lasted until the third. The Rangers went off on Scherzer and the relief that followed him, scoring nine runs in the third inning. Michael Young had a pair of two-run doubles in the inning, and later hit a solo home run.

    Recommended Articles

    The Texas Rangers celebrate winning Game Six of the American League Championship Series 15-5 against the Detroit Tigers to advance to the World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Play

    Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

    On this day, the Texas Rangers waved goodbye to the Detroit Tigers and punched their ticket to a second straight appearance in the World Series.

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A Wild 7th Inning and ... a Bat Flip

    On this day in 2015, the Texas Rangers took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the ALDS, one of the postseason's most bizarre games.

    23 hours ago
    The Rangers' Mike Napoli tagged out Miguel Cabrera for the final out of the eighth inning to preserve a 3-3 tie. Texas would blow the game open with a 4-run 11th inning.
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Second Trip to World Series Has to Wait

    On this day, the Texas Rangers were eager to get back to the World Series. But the Detroit Tigers had other ideas.

    Oct 13, 2021

    Nelson Cruz capped off his mammoth series with a home run in the seventh inning. With that home run, Cruz had six for the series, and was later named the ALCS Most Valuable Player. Cruz’s six home runs and 13 RBI were Major League records for a single playoff series.

    For the second straight season, the Rangers were able to celebrate an American League pennant with their home fans. Waiting in the wings were the National League champion St. Louis Cardinals.

    Also on this date…

    Oct. 15, 2010: The Rangers opened their first American League Championship Series at home against the New York Yankees. The series was filled with tension, as the Yankees were 9-1 against the Rangers in the postseason and former Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez played for the Yankees. 

    New York took Game 1, 6-5, as the Rangers lost a 5-0 lead after the Yankees rallied for a run in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth inning. The game was also notable because Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 42nd postseason save, which turned out to the last postseason save of his career.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    The Texas Rangers celebrate winning Game Six of the American League Championship Series 15-5 against the Detroit Tigers to advance to the World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Wild 7th Inning and ... a Bat Flip

    23 hours ago
    The Rangers' Mike Napoli tagged out Miguel Cabrera for the final out of the eighth inning to preserve a 3-3 tie. Texas would blow the game open with a 4-run 11th inning.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Second Trip to World Series Has to Wait

    Oct 13, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    News

    Hot Stove: Can The Rangers Really Land a Big-Name Shortstop in Free Agency?

    Oct 13, 2021
    Texas Rangers / American League Division Series / Cliff Lee
    News

    Rangers History Today: Finally ... A Postseason Series Win

    Oct 12, 2021
    May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
    News

    Rangers 2022 Payroll: Hearn Super Two Eligible, Arbitration Projections

    Oct 11, 2021
    Sep 17, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter (26) calls for the umpire during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Showalter Takes Over

    Oct 11, 2021
    Nelson Cruz / Texas Rangers / Grand Slam
    News

    Rangers History Today: Doug Melvin Hired As GM, Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam

    Oct 10, 2021
    Jul 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
    News

    Rangers Roster Moves: Three Players Elect Free Agency

    Oct 10, 2021