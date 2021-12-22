Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

    The Texas Rangers made three deals on this day, two of which, eventually, led them to their first division crown.
    Author:

    On this date in Texas Rangers history, it was a day of consequential trades and free-agent signings, some of which helped lead the Rangers to a division title.

    On Dec. 22, 1995, the Rangers signed pitcher Ken Hill to a contract.

    Hill, a free agent, threw for St. Louis and Cleveland the previous season. He became one of the anchors for the Rangers rotation as they won their first American League West title in 1996. Hill went 16-10 in 1996, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting.

    Hill threw just two seasons for the Rangers, going 21-18 with a 4.11 ERA. He left after the 1997 season, playing for Anaheim, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay before his career ended in 2001.

    Another link in the 1996 rotation was John Burkett. On Dec. 22, 1994, the San Francisco Giants traded Burkett to the Rangers for Rich Aurilia and Desi Wilson. But Burkett didn’t pitch for the Rangers in 1995. He was released on April 7, 1995, and later signed with Florida. With the Marlins he went 14-14 in 1995, and in 1996 the Rangers traded for Burkett again.

    Recommended Articles

    1998, Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher John Burkett in action on the mound against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

    The Texas Rangers made three deals on this day, two of which, eventually, led them to their first division crown.

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part II: Rangers Bolster Rotation Via Trade

    In this series, we're looking at potential signings or trades the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over.

    20 hours ago
    Josh Hamilton
    Play

    Rangers History Today: The Josh Hamilton Trade

    The Rangers rolled the dice and ended up trading for one of the cornerstones of their World Series runs in 2010 and 2011

    23 hours ago

    That deal, on Aug. 8, 1996, was a pennant-push deal. Burkett went 5-2 for the Rangers down the stretch and won Game 1 of the American League Division Series. For more than a decade, he was the only Rangers starter to win a postseason game.

    Then, there’s Chan Ho Park. On Dec. 22, 2001, the Rangers delivered a five-year, $65 million contract to the Dodgers ace who led Los Angeles in 2001 with 15 wins, 35 starts, 234 innings pitched, 2018 strikeouts and held hitters to a .187 batting average.

    The Rangers thought they were getting an ace. However, he went 22-23 with a 5.79 ERA in four seasons with Texas. Injuries limited his effectiveness, and the Rangers traded him to San Diego in 2005.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    1998, Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher John Burkett in action on the mound against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Day of Consequential Moves

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part II: Rangers Bolster Rotation Via Trade

    20 hours ago
    Josh Hamilton
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Josh Hamilton Trade

    23 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers number one draft choice pitcher Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.
    Prospects

    Latest Rangers Prospect Rankings Display Organizational Depth

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jan 20, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a photo with manager Ron Washington and general manager Jon Daniels after a press conference at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Winning Bid for Yu Darvish

    Dec 19, 2021
    Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part I: Rangers Trade For Matt Olson

    Dec 18, 2021
    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: The John Wetteland Signing

    Dec 16, 2021
    Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
    News

    Why The MLB Lockout Won't End Anytime Soon

    Dec 16, 2021
    Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns former running back and 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams signs autographs at the ESPN Heisman House at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Texas Runs After Ricky Williams

    Dec 15, 2021