    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsAround MLBForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

    On this day, the Texas Rangers entered Game 2 of the 2010 ALCS trying to avoid falling behind 2-0 to the New York Yankees.
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers won Game 2 of the 2010 American League Championship Series, defeating the New York Yankees, 7-2.

    The game, played on Oct. 16, 2010, marked the first time the Rangers had defeated the Yankees in a postseason contest since Game 1 of the American League Division Series in 1996.

    The night prior, the Yankees won Game 1, 6-5, at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. So, Texas entered Game 2 hoping for a split before the series went back to the Bronx.

    Colby Lewis drew the start for the Rangers, squaring off against Phil Hughes of the Yankees. The Rangers chased Hughes off in the fifth inning, thanks to scoring seven runs in the first five frames. 

    In the first inning, Elvis Andrus scored on a double steal. In the second, David Murphy hit a solo home run to make it 2-0. Then, three Rangers — Mitch Moreland, Andrus and Michael Young — had consecutive hits, the last of which scored Moreland, to make it 3-0.

    In the bottom of the third, Nelson Cruz led off the inning with a double, then moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Ian Kinsler. A double by Murphy scored Cruz, and then a double by Bengie Molina scored Murphy, making it 5-0.

    Recommended Articles

    Texas Rangers
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

    On this day, the Texas Rangers entered Game 2 of the 2010 ALCS trying to avoid falling behind 2-0 to the New York Yankees.

    1 minute ago
    Pete Rose / Joey Gallo
    Play

    Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

    Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose recently shredded the New York Yankees and Joey Gallo after their loss to the Boston Red Sox in the postseason. But did he cross a line?

    2 hours ago
    Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) walks to the third base line before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Report: Padres Considering Ron Washington As Manager

    The San Diego Padres are looking for a new manager, and are reportedly considering another former member of the Texas Rangers organization.

    23 hours ago

    The Yankees showed some life in the top of the fourth, as Robinson Cano doubled and later scored on a hit by Lance Berkman. But, the Rangers answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cruz hit another leadoff double, and later scored on a triple by Kinsler. Moreland later drove Kinsler home.

    With a 7-1 lead after five innings, the Yankees just couldn’t catch up. Lewis and the bullpen threw a gem of a game, giving up just seven hits and helping the Rangers claim their first home postseason victory in franchise history.

    Also on this date …

    Oct. 16, 2014: The Rangers named Jeff Banister as their newest manager. Banister served as Rangers manager from 2015 until Sept. 21, 2018, during which he led the Rangers to a pair of American League West titles.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

    1 minute ago
    Pete Rose / Joey Gallo
    Around MLB

    Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

    2 hours ago
    Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) walks to the third base line before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    Report: Padres Considering Ron Washington As Manager

    23 hours ago
    The Texas Rangers celebrate winning Game Six of the American League Championship Series 15-5 against the Detroit Tigers to advance to the World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: American League Champions ... Again!

    Oct 15, 2021
    Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Wild 7th Inning and ... a Bat Flip

    Oct 14, 2021
    The Rangers' Mike Napoli tagged out Miguel Cabrera for the final out of the eighth inning to preserve a 3-3 tie. Texas would blow the game open with a 4-run 11th inning.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Second Trip to World Series Has to Wait

    Oct 13, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    News

    Hot Stove: Can The Rangers Really Land a Big-Name Shortstop in Free Agency?

    Oct 13, 2021
    Texas Rangers / American League Division Series / Cliff Lee
    News

    Rangers History Today: Finally ... A Postseason Series Win

    Oct 12, 2021
    May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
    News

    Rangers 2022 Payroll: Hearn Super Two Eligible, Arbitration Projections

    Oct 11, 2021