Rangers History Today: Finally ... A Postseason Series Win

It was a long wait for Texas Rangers fans. But on this date, the franchise finally won its first postseason series.

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their first postseason series victory in team history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

On Oct. 12, 2010, the series shifted back to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for a decisive Game 5. To that point, the road team had won each game in the series — the Rangers taking Games 1 and 2 at the Trop and the Rays taking Games 3 and 4 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

After a day off to travel, the Rangers played their first Game 5 in a postseason series in franchise history.

Both teams tossed their aces back out onto the hill: Cliff Lee for the Rangers and David Price for the Rays.

The Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead to start the game when Elvis Andrus scored on a Josh Hamilton ground out. But the Rays answered relatively quickly, scoring a run off Lee in the bottom of the third on a Ben Zobrist RBI single.

That would be the only run the Rays would score.

The Rangers regained the lead in the top of the fourth after Nelson Cruz doubled and later scored from third on a Rays throwing error.

Vladimir Guerrero scored in the top of the sixth inning, and then Ian Kinsler homered in the ninth to give the Rangers some insurance.

The Rangers’ bullpen received a rest that night. Lee was brilliant, giving up one run on six hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.

With the win, the Rangers and Rays capped the first postseason series in which the visiting team won every game, and Lee set a record for most strikeouts in an ALDS (21, after notching 10 in his first win in the series in Game 1).

Next up for the Rangers? The American League Championship Series, against a familiar foe.

Also on this date …

Oct. 12, 2011: For the second time in five days, the Rangers won an extra-inning game in the American League Championship Series, as they defeated the Detroit Tigers, 7-3, in 11 innings in Detroit. Like Game 1, the contest had a significant delay due to weather (two hours and 13 minutes). At least this delay was before the game actually started. The Rangers took the lead in the 11th after a three-run home run by Nelson Cruz, which was his fourth home run of the series

Oct. 12, 2015: The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Rangers, 8-4, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. With the win, the Jays won both games in Arlington and sent the series back to Toronto for a decisive Game 5.

