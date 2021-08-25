Rangers History Today: A Legend Hits His Second Cycle

On this day, a Rangers Hall of Famer hit the second cycle of his career, but not his first in Arlington.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Adrián Beltré got back on his cycle and led the Rangers to an 8-0 victory.

On August 24, 2012, Beltré hit cleanup and started the game with a triple in the first inning. He followed that with a double in the second inning, a home run in the fifth inning and a single in the seventh inning. Beltré went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, while five other Rangers had two hits in the blowout win.

For Beltré, the cycle was the second of his career (he would actually end up with three) and they would all occur in Arlington, Texas. The first, which came on September 1, 2008, saw Beltré hit for the cycle against the Rangers when he played with the Seattle Mariners. So, with the cycle in 2012, he became the first player in the modern era to hit for the cycle in the same park as a player for the home team and the visiting team. He also became the second player in history to hit for the cycle and a three-run home run game in the same week. The first was Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees in 1948.

Beltré’s cycle overshadowed the fact that starting pitcher Matt Harrison carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Minnesota’s Trevor Plouffe singled with two outs in the seventh inning to break up the no-hit bid. But Harrison went eight innings, gave up two hits, struck out five and earned his 15th win of the season.

It would up being the best season of Harrison’s career, as he won 18 games, earned his only All-Star game nod and was eighth in AL Cy Young voting.

