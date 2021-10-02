October 2, 2021
Rangers History Today: Texas' First Postseason Win

The Texas Rangers won their playoff debut on this date, going into one of the game's legendary stadiums and beating the Yankees.
On this date, the Texas Rangers played their first postseason game in franchise history, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

On October 1, 1996, the Rangers, newly-minted American League West champions, went to Yankee Stadium to face the American League East champion Yankees. John Burkett took the mound for the Rangers, while David Cone started for the Yankees. Burkett took a complete game victory, giving up two runs and 10 hits, along with one walk and seven strikeouts, in the 6-2 win.

The Rangers scored five of their six runs in the top of the fourth inning, as Cone gave up two home runs — a three-run shot to eventual American League Most Valuable Player Juan González, and a two-run drive to third baseman Dean Palmer.

It was all the run support Burkett needed. He escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth inning, inducing a pop-out by Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. After that, Burkett allowed just two more baserunners.

Unfortunately, the rest of the series didn’t go so well for the Rangers.

Also on this date …

October 1, 1978: Manager Bill Hunter steps aside and bench coach Pat Corrales steps in as manager for the final game of the season, a 9-4 win over the Mariners. Corrales would remain the manager for the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

October 1, 2011: Behind a five-run fourth inning and left-hander Derek Holland, Texas defeated Tampa Bay, 8-6, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. The win evened the series at 1-1.

