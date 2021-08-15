Sports Illustrated home
Rangers History Today: Kapler's Record-Setting Hit Streak

Today was the day a Rangers outfielder completed the longest hitting streak in team history, a third-year player the Rangers received in a trade from Detroit
Author:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, outfielder Gabe Kapler wrapped up the longest hitting streak in Rangers history.

That moment came on August 15, 2000 at The Ballpark in Arlington against the New York Yankees. In that game, Kapler hit safely in his 28th consecutive game. That put him halfway to Joe DiMaggio, the former Yankees slugger who hit safely in 56 consecutive games in 1941.

When it comes to that record, halfway is a long way away. But in Rangers history, Kapler stood alone that day. The streak ended the next day, also against the Yankees, as Kapler went 0-for-4.

His streak started on July 17, when he went 1-for-4 in a road game against the San Francisco Giants.

During the 28-game hitting streak, Kapler hit .375 with six home runs, 21 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Kapler started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers and came to the Rangers in 2000 in the Juan González trade. That 2000 season was one of the best of his career, as he hit .302 with 14 home runs and 66 RBI. Kapler carved out a 12-year career, playing for six different teams and hitting .268 for his career, with 82 home runs and 386 RBI. He was part of the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the team that broke the ‘Curse of the Bambino.’

After retirement, Kapler embarked on a coaching career that eventually led him to become a Major League manager.

Also on this date …

August 15, 1993: Nolan Ryan won his final game as a Major League pitcher, as he and the Rangers defeated Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

