Rangers History Today: 'Tex' Hits For the Cycle

On this day, first baseman Mark Teixeira became the second Rangers player to collect a single, double, triple and home run in the same game.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, first baseman Mark Teixeira became the second Rangers player to hit for the cycle.

That moment came on August 17, 2004, as the Rangers were hosting the Cleveland Indians. The Rangers won the game, 16-4, and did so behind Teixeira’s big night.

He started with a double in the third inning off Cleveland starter Cliff Lee (who would later become a Rangers pitcher in 2010 via trade). ‘Tex’ then hit a home run in the fourth inning, coming off reliever Rick White, which helped the Rangers to a 5-1 lead. He then hit a triple in the fifth off White, and then wrapped up the cycle with a single off Cliff Bartosh in the seventh inning.

Teixeira ended a 19-year drought of the Rangers going without a cycle. The first was authored by outfielder Oddibe McDowell on July 23, 1985.

At the time, Teixeira became the 245th player in Major League history to hit for the cycle. He drove in seven runs, the most for a player who hit for the cycle since 1985. He became the 14th switch-hitter to hit for the cycle and became the third to do it by netting two hits from each side of the plate (one of the others to accomplish that feat was Mickey Mantle).

Teixeira, of course, broke in with the Rangers in 2003 and quickly became one of the game’s best hitters and first basemen. But he came at a time when the Rangers weren’t very good, and when the time came to decide whether to extend Teixeira’s contract or trade him, the Rangers deemed him unaffordable.

The Rangers traded Teixeira to the Atlanta Braves, in a deal that set the Rangers up with several players who would help them reach the 2010 and 2011 World Series, including Elvis Andrus, Matt Harrison and Neftalí Féliz.

Teixeira played 14 years, won a World Series ring with the New York Yankees in 2009 and ended his career as a .268 hitter with 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.

Also on this date …

August 17, 2008: Outfielder Josh Hamilton became just the sixth known player in Major League history to be intentionally walked with the bases loaded in a game with Tampa Bay.

