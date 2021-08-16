Baseball America Midseason Rankings: Where Do Rangers Fall?

Baseball America ranked all MLB teams farm systems and the Rangers might surprise you.

Baseball America recently announced their updated organizational rankings, and the Texas Rangers have risen just a bit from the previous list to No. 11 overall.

The Rangers have seen Dane Dunning and Leody Tavaras move up from 'prospect status', and one former big prize from a trade deadline deal Spencer Howard is also not 'prospect eligible'. But a combination of the 2021 draft and the acquisition of talent over the past 12 months, combined with players already in the system, has led to a healthy jump in the rank for the Rangers.

This might not be the last big jump we see from the Rangers' farm system, however, as another move in the rankings could be made in six months. The Rangers' three current top-100 guys — Jack Leiter, Josh Jung and Cole Winn — will still maintain their prospect status at the start of 2022.

Justin Foscue missed time early in the season because of injury, but if he finishes anywhere close to how he's been playing recently, he should be a top-100 candidate. Evan Carter is expected back in just a few weeks, and he's had an opportunity to build on a great early-season performance that offered a lot of excitement before landing on the injured list.

With players like Dustin Harris, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith — all acquired via trade — not playing in 2020, and not really being on anyone's prospect radar, that farm system ranking has a chance to rise significantly as these players see their stock continue to rise.

