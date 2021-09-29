Rangers History Today: Palmeiro's Impressive Home Run Streak

Rafael Palmeiro did a lot of things at the plate in his career, but on this date he extended a streak no player had ever put together before.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Rafael Palmeiro made history as the 2002 season came to an end.

The moment came on September 29, 2002, as the Rangers played their final game of the season. In that game, Palmeiro didn’t homer. But, he already had 43 home runs for the season. In doing so, Palmeiro became the first player in Major League history to have at least 38 home runs in eight straight seasons.

That streak started in 1995, when he hit 39 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles. After that, he hit 39 in 1996, 38 in 1997 and 43 in 1998.

After that, Palmeiro came to the Rangers via free agency and kept the streak going with 47 homers in 1999, 39 in 2000, 47 in 2001 and 43 in 2002. Palmeiro added to the streak in 2003 when he hit 38 home runs, giving him nine straight seasons of at least 38 home runs.

Also, Alex Rodriguez finished the season with 57 home runs, the sixth-highest single-season total by any American League player at the time. Also, Rodriguez and Michael Young combined for 66 home runs, the most by a middle infield combination in MLB history, breaking their own record of 63 set the previous season. Also, it was Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez’s final game of his first stint with the Rangers, as the team didn’t sign him to a new contract.

Also on this date …

September 29, 1998: The Texas Rangers faced the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at old Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won the game, 2-0, behind the pitching of David Wells. Todd Stottlemyre took the loss for the Rangers.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook