Texas Rangers Individual Game Tickets Go On Sale Today at 9:00 AM

Chris Halicke

Today at 9:00 AM CT, individual game tickets go on sale for the Texas Rangers regular season, EXCEPT for the home opener on March 31st against the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the two exhibition games on March 23rd and 24th will also be available for purchase.

Tickets will be available at the Southwest Box Office at Globe Life Field, which is located on the east side of the ballpark off Stadium Drive. Tickets will also be available on texasrangers.com and also by phone by calling 972-RANGERS.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Rangers will be using Dynamic ticket pricing for individual seating categories through a partnership with Qcue. Their software analysis sets and adjusts ticket prices in real-time based on many variables, including market demand, pitching matchups, team performance, opponent, day of the week, and weather (which shouldn't be much of a factor now).

Grandstand tickets are not subject to Dynamic pricing with the exception of the home opener on March 31st. Grandstand tickets are only available for purchase IN PERSON at Globe Life Field. 

All ticket prices are listed at texasrangers.com/tickets.

Information regarding the sale of individual tickets for the home opener will be announced at a later date. Fans can guarantee a ticket for the home opener now with full season, half season, or 20-game Fan's Choice plan.

Beginning last season, the Rangers stopped accepting print-at-home PDF tickets or parking. Tickets either have to be printed on Rangers ticket stock or be utilized through your mobile device. This same policy remains in effect for the inaugural season at Globe Life Field. 

