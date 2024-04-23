Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Ink Free Agent Pitcher Cueto to New Deal

The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto to a minor league deal.

Sep 27, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) delivers a pitch
Sep 27, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) delivers a pitch / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers are fortifying their pitching depth with the signing of free agent journeyman starting pitcher Johnny Cueto.

According to FanSided, the Rangers and Cueto are in agreement on a minor league deal.

Cueto is a 16-year MLB veteran that has pitched for five clubs, the most recent was with the Miami Marlins where he started 10 games during the 2023 MLB season. Last year, Cueto compiled a 6.02 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched.

It's a far cry from his prime years he spent with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. While with the Reds he produced his best season to date when he achieved a 2.25 ERA over an incredible 243.2 innings pitched and 242 strikeouts during the 2014 MLB season.

The righty also had six successful seasons with the Giants where he posted a 3.81 ERA over the course of his tenure on the Bay.

Texas is in need of some pitching depth both at the upper levels of the minor league system but also at the Major League level. While Max Scherzer is due back in May, earlier than expected, length out the bullpen and a potential spot start have proven to be necessary to start the season.

While Cueto is no longer the pitcher he was a decade ago, he can still provide a veteran presence and innings if the Rangers find themselves in a pinch.

Texas currently leads the American League West with a 12-11 record as they welcome the Seattle Mariners to Arlington in a pivotal matchup between the top two teams in the division.

That series begins on Tuesday night with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. CT. Dane Dunning will take the mound for Texas and face Logan Gilbert of Seattle.

