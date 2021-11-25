Report: Rangers Interested in Jon Gray?

Absolute zero is the lowest temperature that is theoretically possible. It's also the amount of action that will be taking place on the free agent market if and when the owners of Major League Baseball lock out the players without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in place by the Dec. 1 deadline.

In turn, the market is expected to continue at a higher pace than it usually does around the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting pitchers have been going off the board at a quicker pace than any other position, and now the Rangers are tied to another name that could supplement their rotation.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Rangers have "legitimate interest" in Jon Gray, who is an attractive middle-of-the-rotation arm on the free agent market. Through seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Gray has posted a 53-49 record with a 4.59 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. The ERA mark may not excite fans, but his career 3.91 FIP and 107 ERA+ could translate to better numbers if he goes to a better environment like Globe Life Field in Arlington, which is far more pitcher friendly than Coors Field.

In 2017 and 2019, the Oklahoma native showed promise of a higher ceiling, posting a 138 and 134 ERA+ in those seasons, respectively.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Gray to ink a four-year, $56 million contract, which would carry a $14 million average annual value (AAV). Hypothetically, if the Rangers were to sign him to a contract of this size, they would still have plenty of room to add another starting pitcher and one of the big-name shortstops.

