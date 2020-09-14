Texas Rangers #SmartHalicke Mailbag: Looking to the Future

With less than two weeks remaining in the season, the Texas Rangers are already beginning to think about 2021. Apparently, the fans are as well.

Thank you Rangers fans for submitting your questions for this edition of our Rangers mailbag, where I try to be a #SmartHalicke and give you the answers you're looking for.

What are your thoughts on the increasingly younger lineup the Rangers are building? Do you see any potential stars in the making?

Sean D., Texarkana, TX

If I have to pick only one, it's Leody Taveras. His defense is already REALLY good. If he hits his ceiling defensively, I believe he can win multiple Gold Gloves in centerfield. His bat is what will make him anything from a really nice player to a superstar. He's shown great patience and the ability to work the count at a very young age. Fans should pay attention to how he develops offensively.

Who do you think we will end up drafting? Also what’s your way to early 2021 line up?

-Adam N., Burleson TX

Honestly, it's way too early to even try to guess who the Rangers will draft. If they're in the top-three, either one of the Vanderbilt pitchers or Brady House would be intriguing.

Based on what I know from conversations with various people in the organization, here's what I project as the starting nine for 2021 (no trades or free agent signings):

Catcher: Jose Trevino

First Base: Ronald Guzmán

Second Base: Rougned Odor

Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus

Left Field: Nick Solak

Center Field: Leody Taveras

Right Field: Joey Gallo

Designated Hitter: Willie Calhoun

Were we in the wrong to not trade away some of our key guys like Lance Lynn? I feel wrong but I kinda want us to tank for Kumar Rocket or Jack Leiter.

-Daniel F., Starkville, MS

I don't think it's that cut and dry. If the Rangers turned down a haul for Lynn, then yes, it was a mistake. I get the feeling they didn't get offered a haul, so in that sense, I think the shrewd move is to hold onto him.

Kumar and Leiter are both very intriguing prospects. The Rangers are doing the right thing to set themselves up for a high draft pick. Let the young guys get the first look and let it play out. These are inexperienced prospects playing at the major league level, so it could be a win-win: young guys get experience and lose your way to a top-three pick.

Which of these young hitters do you see as potential regulars next year? Also, which young guy’s cup of coffee should we be most excited about and why?

-Eric S., Prairie Village, KS (by way of Plano, TX)

Manager Chris Woodward already said Leody Taveras is a strong candidate to be the starting centerfielder on Opening Day 2021. I'll guide you to the first question of who's coffee, Kool-aid, or whatever beverage suits you. Taveras has been insanely fun to watch in a season that's not been very easy on the eyes.

Will we see Demarcus Evans this year?

-Jeff H., Houston, TX

Here's a quote from Chris Woodward on September 10. I'll let you read it and digest it as you see fit:

"He's obviously been really open to a lot of things and he's been pitching pretty well. So he's one guy I would like to see at some point. And I'm guessing he'll be up here at some point — at some point soon. Not quite sure exactly when, but I definitely want to see him."

What are the chances Isiah Kiner-Falefa flips to second base and Josh Jung is the third baseman next year?

-Lance Luther (Twitter: @lanceluther83)

Slim to none. Not only does Jung need more development, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is making a strong case to be a finalist for a Gold Glove at third base this season. Very rarely do you move a player from a position from which they just won a Gold Glove.

The last time that did happen, it was heading into the 2009 season when the Rangers asked Michael Young to slide over to third base from shortstop after winning the American League's Gold Glove for that position. Who replaced him? Elvis Andrus.

I like what Josh Jung could possibly bring to the table, but he doesn't have the defensive pedigree Andrus had as a prospect to ask a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman to change positions.

Should the Rangers go after pitching in the off-season, maybe go after a guy like Trevor Bauer to fill up the 2nd spot in the rotation?

-Booker Washington (Twitter: @bookwashington)

I don't see the Rangers spending a lot of money this offseason, especially to bring in a pitcher of Bauer's pedigree. If the Rangers were one or two pieces away from contending, I'd be much more inclined to say yes. Alas, I am not.

Speaking of our young guys... With some young pitching, what are guys sidelined like Corey Kluber or Edinson Vólquez doing to help them out? Any “coaching” opportunities for Kluber while out to help our future guys? Seems like it would be some help when paid $17.5MM for one inning.

-Josh Rowe (Twitter: @jrowe254)

First, because of the shortened season, Kluber's prorated salary this season was $6.48 million.

I haven't heard much on Vólquez, but Kluber went back to his home in Boston after his injury to rehab. Kluber's future with the club is undetermined. Yes, there is a club option next year for $18 million, but if the Rangers are slashing payroll, they may not want to fork over that sum of money to an aging pitcher that's had either the majority or damn near all of the two previous seasons derailed by injuries.

