Rangers' Marcus Semien Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Marcus Semien is the only Texas player who is a finalist, doing so after his first full season with the Rangers.

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is the only Rangers player to be named a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award. 

Semien's name was released as part of the finalists for the American League and National League awards fore each position group. Semien was one of three finalists at second base in the American League. 

Semien won the award in 2021 while with Toronto. This year’s Gold Glove Award winners will be unveiled in a special edition of “Baseball Tonight” broadcast on ESPN on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. CT.

The other AL finalists at second base are Jonathan Schoop of Detroit and Andrés Giménez of Cleveland.

No Rangers second baseman has ever won a Gold Glove. 

Semien finished with the 3rd-highest fielding percentage (.989) among AL second basemen despite logging more innings at the position (1293) than any other player in Major League Baseball. 

His 13 defensive runs saved at second base ranked third in MLB and second in the A.L. to Giménez (16), and was the highest mark by a Rangers second baseman since Ian Kinsler in 2011 (17). 

Semien posted a 66-game errorless streak from May 31 to Aug. 24 that was the longest of his career at any position. It was the second-longest single-season errorless streak at second base in Rangers history and the third-longest overall (Nick Solak, 71 games in 2021; Steve Buechele, 77 games from 1986-91).

