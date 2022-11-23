Skip to main content

Mike Maddux Return to Rangers Likely: Report

The former Texas Rangers pitching coach could be back in Arlington under new manager Bruce Bochy.

Mike Maddux has emerged as a leading candidate to become the Texas Rangers pitching coach, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Maddux just wrapped up a five-season stint as the pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. But he’s familiar to Texas fans as the team’s pitching coach from 2009-15 under manager Ron Washington. During Maddux’s stint, the Rangers reached the 2010 and 2011 World Series. He also helped develop young arms like C.J. Wilson, Derek Holland and Matt Harrison.

Maddux came to the Rangers after serving in the same role with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2003-08. After leaving the Rangers, Maddux joined the staff with the Washington Nationals from 2016-17.

Maddux had a journeyman career as a player, spending 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with 10 different teams, going 39-37 with a 4.05 ERA. He is the older brother of Hall-of-Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

Pitching coach is the only open position on new manager Bruce Bochy’s staff. He’s inheriting most of former manager Chris Woodward’s staff after his firing in August, including interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Rangers moved on from co-pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara after the season. Mathis was let go, while Sagara was re-assigned in the organization.

The only addition to the coaching staff is the hiring in Will Venable, who is joining the Rangers as an associate manager for 2023.

Whoever takes over as pitching coach will inherit three veteran starters for 2023 — Martín Pérez (who signed a $19.65 million qualifying offer), Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. The Rangers are interested in at least one more veteran starter.

The Rangers have reportedly reached out to at least two other top-tier free-agent pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón. The Rangers also hosted Japanese free-agent starter Kodai Senga last week.

