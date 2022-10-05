Rangers, Yankees Split as Judge Sets Record

Aaron Judge gave the fans what they wanted to start the game. But it was Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras that delivered the home run that won the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Taveras’ two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth handed the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. His fifth home run of the season scored catcher Sam Huff and overcame home runs by Judge and Giancarlo Stanton earlier in the game.

Judge, who was tied for the most home runs in a single season in the American League, broke the record with his 62nd home run on a 1-1 pitch from Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco. Shortly after the homer, he left the game and had the rest of the night off after playing in the first game of the doubleheader earlier Tuesday.

The only other run the Rangers scored was in the bottom of the first, as Adolis García singled home Marcus Semien to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rangers ran out a bullpen game in the nightcap of the doubleheader. Tinoco went just one inning, giving up three hits. Kolby Allard — called up to be the extra player on the roster for the doubleheader — threw four innings, giving up two hits and a run while striking out six and walking two. Taylor Hearn took over for three more innings, not giving up a hit while striking out two and walking one.

Matt Moore pitched the ninth to record the save.

The Rangers sent Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (13-8) to a loss in his final regular-season start. He went six innings, giving up all three Texas runs. He struck out nine and walked none.

In the first game, the Yankees won 5-4. While Judge didn’t hit one out, three other Yankees did — Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Perez and Kyle Higashioka.

Higashioka’s home run in the top of the eighth tied the game at 4-4. After that, Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch, which was preceded by Judge reaching base. Harrison Bader then drove in the game-winning run on a single to left field, which scored Judge from third.

Rangers left-hander Brock Burke (7-5) took the loss in relief of starter Jon Gray. García homered in the game and drove in two runs, giving him 100 RBI for the season. It made him one of a handful of Rangers to have 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 100 RBI in a season. Josh Jung also went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.