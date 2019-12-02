Rangers Maven
Top Stories
News

Texas Rangers Non-Tender Deadline News and Updates

Chris Halicke

Keep track of everything going on with the Rangers before the non-tender deadline at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday night. 

8:24 a.m.: Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday morning that the Rangers will tender contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players. 

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. It doesn’t rule out potential trades later on this winter, but the Rangers will maintain club control over these players. 

11:03 a.m.: Nick Goody has accepted his assignment and has officially been added to the 40-man roster. 

With the 40-man roster now full, a subsequent move will have to be made to make room for Kyle Gibson. The Rangers could trade or designate a player for assignment to make room. They could also non-tender someone on their roster to open up a spot for Gibson. Gibson's signing should be made official sometime this week. 

We will continue to update this story as more reports come out. Follow our Rangers Insider @ChrisHalicke on Twitter for updates on any news and rumors as well. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Texas Rangers: Expectations For This Week

Chris Halicke
2

The rather quiet baseball offseason plows forward, but there are still things to look out for this week.

Rangers to Unveil New Uniforms Next Week

Chris Halicke
1

The Texas Rangers plan to unveil new uniforms next week.

Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitching

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The starting pitching tracker will be updated every Sunday.

Three Rangers That Must Improve in 2020

Chris Halicke
2

The Rangers look to add externally this winter, but there are players internally that must improve in 2020.

Rangers Budget Update After a Couple Acquisitions

Chris Halicke
2

The Rangers made a couple of acquisitions this week. Now we take a look at the updated payroll and see what's possibly next for Texas.

Rangers Remaining Offseason Dates to Remember

Chris Halicke
1

Here's a list of the significant dates Rangers' fans should have in their minds.

Five Rangers to be Thankful For

Chris Halicke
2

Today the United States celebrates Thanksgiving. While there are many more, here are five Rangers to be thankful for.

A Closer Look at the Signing of Kyle Gibson

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers helped bolster their starting rotation by signing free agent pitcher Kyle Gibson. Here's what it means for the Rangers.

Rangers to Sign Free Agent RHP Kyle Gibson

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers addressed their starting rotation needs, signing free agent pitcher Kyle Gibson.