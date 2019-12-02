Texas Rangers Non-Tender Deadline News and Updates

Keep track of everything going on with the Rangers before the non-tender deadline at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday night.

8:24 a.m.: Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday morning that the Rangers will tender contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. It doesn’t rule out potential trades later on this winter, but the Rangers will maintain club control over these players.

11:03 a.m.: Nick Goody has accepted his assignment and has officially been added to the 40-man roster.

With the 40-man roster now full, a subsequent move will have to be made to make room for Kyle Gibson. The Rangers could trade or designate a player for assignment to make room. They could also non-tender someone on their roster to open up a spot for Gibson. Gibson's signing should be made official sometime this week.

