Skip to main content

Down to One: Close Games Doom Rangers in 2022

Tony Beasley helped the Rangers improve their record in this key area, which he said shows promise moving forward.

Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley pinpointed the one number from 2022 that filled him with both frustration and promise.

Actually, it was two numbers, side by side, with a dash in between — 15-35.

That was the Rangers’ record in one-run games this season. It was a franchise-worst in those situations.

When Beasley took over as interim manager after Chris Woodward’s firing, Rangers general manager Chris Young said that part of the reason they elevated Beasley was to try and made adjustments that might help the Rangers in those situations. The team wasn’t excelling at situational baseball and Young said that Beasley came into the job at a “difficult time.”

Beasley was 17-31 as Rangers interim manager. When he took over, the Rangers were 6-24 in one-run games. With Beasley at the helm, the Rangers were 9-11.

So, there was some improvement. Beasley’s frustration was natural. But so was his philosophical optimism about being that close to winning so many games in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Want Pitchers to Reach 'Full Potential'

Chris Young's comments and the recent coaching moves appear designed to address pitching in 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Saturday Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins

"That's probably the most frustrating part of our season," Beasley said. "Because you look back over those games and we had a chance to win. That's frustrating. If you’re just not competing and you have no shot, then you say, ‘So we're not good enough.’

"But all of those one-run games tell you that you're right there. That's frustrating, but at the same time it’s promising."

To Beasley, that shows the Rangers aren’t that far away from contending. It’s why he wanted to interview for the full-time job, which he did on Friday.

But the next step is to flip that record in one-run games.

“I’ve truly enjoyed every minute of it,” Beasley said. “I didn't expect it to be a cakewalk.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Down to One: Close Games Doom Rangers in 2022

Tony Beasley helped the Rangers improve their record in this key area, which he said shows promise moving forward.

Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley pinpointed the one number from 2022 that filled him with both frustration and promise.

Actually, it was two numbers, side by side, with a dash in between — 15-35.

That was the Rangers’ record in one-run games this season. It was a franchise-worst in those situations.

When Beasley took over as interim manager after Chris Woodward’s firing, Rangers general manager Chris Young said that part of the reason they elevated Beasley was to try and made adjustments that might help the Rangers in those situations. The team wasn’t excelling at situational baseball and Young said that Beasley came into the job at a “difficult time.”

Beasley was 17-31 as Rangers interim manager. When he took over, the Rangers were 6-24 in one-run games. With Beasley at the helm, the Rangers were 9-11.

So, there was some improvement. Beasley’s frustration was natural. But so was his philosophical optimism about being that close to winning so many games in 2022.

"That's probably the most frustrating part of our season," Beasley said. "Because you look back over those games and we had a chance to win. That's frustrating. If you’re just not competing and you have no shot, then you say, ‘So we're not good enough.’

"But all of those one-run games tell you that you're right there. That's frustrating, but at the same time it’s promising."

To Beasley, that shows the Rangers aren’t that far away from contending. It’s why he wanted to interview for the full-time job, which he did on Friday.

But the next step is to flip that record in one-run games.

“I’ve truly enjoyed every minute of it,” Beasley said. “I didn't expect it to be a cakewalk.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Want Pitchers to Reach 'Full Potential'

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Saturday Results

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Name Final Player of Month

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Begin Managerial Search

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Judge Celebration
News

House Party: Rangers Globe Life Field an Airbnb?

By Richie Whitt
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Stephan

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Beasley: 'No One Owes Me Anything'

By Matthew Postins