Texas Rangers Passed on Bold Pitching Move at Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers made moves to improve their bullpen and to acquire an extra bat. But the bold move some were hoping for from the defending champions didn’t happen.
But it could have gone differently. Much differently.
The Rangers were one of six teams that inquired about San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell at the trade deadline, according to the New York Post.
Snell had a woeful start the season and spent much of the first half on the injured list. When he returned in July, however, he looked like the pitcher who previously won two Cy Young awards.
In his past seven starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In his first start after the trade deadline he threw a no-hitter.
The Giants were listening. So why didn’t a deal happen?
The Post pointed out two reasons. First, the Giants were seeking a premium return, driven by the upturn in Snell’s performance. It would have taken a multi-player deal and the Giants were looking for at least one top 100 prospect.
While the Rangers have a solid farm system, they only have one prospect universally seen as a top 100 player — shortstop Sebastian Walcott. He played in the MLB Futures Game in July, but he’s only at High-A Hickory.
Texas were unwilling to trade the top prospect in their system, even for a player like Snell. Why?
That brings up the second reason. The Post reported that teams were concerned they would only have Snell for a couple of months.
Snell and his agent, Scott Boras, struggled to find him a long-term deal this winter, despite being one of the top starting pitchers on the free-agent market. He signed a two-year deal with San Francisco and the Giants wrapped up most of his 2024 salary in a signing bonus. That would have made his salary cheap for the rest of this season.
Teams were concerned about 2025. Snell is to be paid $30 million but he has a player option. If he triggers it, the team that has him could be left with nothing.
The Post quoted two general managers who said they believe that Snell will trigger the option short of a “catastrophic” injury.
Would Snell have made a difference? Possibly. The Rangers are seven games under .500 going into this weekend’s action but are only 5.5 games back of the AL West lead.
The Rangers, like the rest of the teams that were interested in Snell, passed.