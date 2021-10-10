Rangers Roster Moves: Three Players Elect Free Agency

In the first of many Texas Rangers roster moves this offseason, three players have elected free agency.

ARLINGTON, Texas — In an offseason that is expected to be chock full of roster moves, the Texas Rangers have the first few before the winter truly begins.

On Saturday, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, RHP Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin all elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. The 40-man roster is now at 38 (Wood had been on the 60-day Injured List).

These roster moves are just one ripple in an expected series of much larger waves. The Rangers have a plethora of decisions to make regarding the 40-man roster, starting with who they need to protect from December's Rule 5 draft. All players protected require a spot on the 40-man roster since there is no 60-day IL during the Major League Baseball offseason.

In addition to all of the roster decisions regarding internal players, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Wednesday the club plans to carve out space on the 40-man roster for external additions via free agency and/or trades.

All 30 MLB clubs must finalize their 40-man rosters by November 20. Free agency begins five days after the conclusion of the World Series. During those five days, clubs may negotiate with their own free agents exclusively.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook