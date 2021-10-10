    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers Roster Moves: Foltynewicz, Wood, Martin Elect Free Agency

    In the first of many Texas Rangers roster moves this offseason, three players have elected free agency.
    Author:

    ARLINGTON, Texas — In an offseason that is expected to be chock full of roster moves, the Texas Rangers have the first few before the winter truly begins.

    On Saturday, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, RHP Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin all elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. The 40-man roster is now at 38 (Wood had been on the 60-day Injured List).

    These roster moves are just one ripple in an expected series of much larger waves. The Rangers have a plethora of decisions to make regarding the 40-man roster, starting with who they need to protect from December's Rule 5 draft. All players protected require a spot on the 40-man roster since there is no 60-day IL during the Major League Baseball offseason.

    In addition to all of the roster decisions regarding internal players, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Wednesday the club plans to carve out space on the 40-man roster for external additions via free agency and/or trades.

    Recommended Articles

    Jul 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
    Play

    Rangers Roster Moves: Three Players Elect Free Agency

    In the first of many Texas Rangers roster moves this offseason, three players have elected free agency.

    1 minute ago
    Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A 14-Inning Win in the ALDS

    On this day, the Texas Rangers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2015 American League Division Series, beating the Toronto Blue Jays in 14 innings.

    23 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 2.0.2: Two Free Agent Signings Deepen Pitching Staff

    With the 2021 season now over, we take a peek into the future at what the Texas Rangers 2022 Opening Day roster may look like.

    Oct 8, 2021

    All 30 MLB clubs must finalize their 40-man rosters by November 20. Free agency begins five days after the conclusion of the World Series. During those five days, clubs may negotiate with their own free agents exclusively.

    More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

    Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

    Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jul 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
    News

    Rangers Roster Moves: Three Players Elect Free Agency

    1 minute ago
    Texas Rangers / Toronto Blue Jays / Cole Hamels
    News

    Rangers History Today: A 14-Inning Win in the ALDS

    23 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    News

    Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 2.0.2: Two Free Agent Signings Deepen Pitching Staff

    Oct 8, 2021
    Nelson Cruz of the Texas Rangers hits a home run in the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: Texas Outlasts Tigers in ALCS Game 1

    Oct 8, 2021
    Aug 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Where Rangers Prospects Will Get Taste of 'Baseball Time in Texas'

    Oct 7, 2021
    Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and pitching coach Doug Mathis (71) and bench coach Don Wakamatsu (22) watch play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Inside Rangers Coaching Changes: "We Needed a New Voice"

    Oct 7, 2021
    Jon Daniels / Chris Young
    News

    Rangers Promise: We'll Pay Big for Big Free Agents

    Oct 6, 2021
    Jason Martin / Ronald Guzman
    News

    Rangers Offseason: Predicting the 40-Man Roster

    Oct 6, 2021
    Texas Rangers / Baltimore Orioles / 2012 Wild Card
    News

    Rangers History Today: Texas Hosts First AL Wild Card Game

    Oct 5, 2021