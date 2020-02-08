Texas Rangers Sign RHP Cody Allen to Minor League Contract

ARLINGTON – The Texas Rangers have signed veteran reliever Cody Allen to a Minor League contract with an invite to spring training. The club announced the deal on Friday afternoon.

Allen, 31, is most known for his seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed sustained success with the Tribe, including three straight seasons of 30-or-more saves from 2015-2017. Allen is the franchise leader in saves (149), relief appearances (456) and relief strikeouts (564).

Allen struggled in a stint with the Angels in 2019, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and 1.91 WHIP. He spent time on the injured list with back issues and was eventually designated for assignment on June 15th and then unconditionally released. He signed a Minor League contract with the Minnesota Twins later in the month, but asked for and was granted his release on July 31st.

After adding Allen, the Rangers are now up to 68 players on the team's Major League spring training roster. Allen is now one of 38 pitchers on their way to Surprise next week. If Allen makes the Major League roster out of camp, he will earn $1.3 million.

The Rangers also added LHP Brandon Mann on a Minor League deal, but will be assigned to the team's Minor League spring training roster. Mann had a very brief tenure with the Rangers in 2018, posting a 5.40 ERA in 8 1/3 innings pitched. He spent 2019 in Japan, splitting time between Japan's Pacific and Eastern leagues.

Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Surprise, Arizona on Tuesday, February 11th, with the first workout scheduled for Wednesday, February 12th. The first full team workout is Monday, February 17th.

