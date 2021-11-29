Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Rangers To Sign Jon Gray To Four-Year Contract

    The Texas Rangers continued a busy Sunday, only this time they bolstered their starting rotation.
    The Texas Rangers made their first splash in free agency on Sunday afternoon, and it only took a few hours until they made their next one. This time, they upgraded their starting rotation.

    Multiple sources confirm that the Rangers and right-handed pitcher Jon Gray have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the terms of the contract.

    Gray, 30, is a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm, though he slots in at the top of the Rangers rotation. Through seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the Oklahoma native has posted a 53-49 record with a 4.59 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. The ERA mark may not excite fans, but Gray's career 3.91 FIP and 107 ERA+ could translate to better numbers with him set to pitch in a better environment like Globe Life Field, which is far more pitcher friendly than Coors Field.

    Earlier on Sunday, the Rangers and shortstop/second baseman Marcus Semien agreed to a seven-year, $175 million contract, and also agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun. Adding to the two signings to the existing contracts, retained salaries and money set aside for their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players, the Rangers roughly have a $95 million payroll for next season. In October, president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said the club's 2022 budget would be "consistent with the market and fan base of this size". Dallas-Fort Worth is a top-five sports market.

    Oct 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) waits on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Every indication right now is the Rangers are not done adding to their roster. Multiple sources confirm that the Rangers are still very involved in the sweepstakes for free agent shortstop Trevor Story, who the Rangers have already hosted in Arlington this offseason.

    This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

