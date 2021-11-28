Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Rangers To Sign Marcus Semien To Seven-Year Contract

    The Texas Rangers went into the offseason with money to spend and just landed a big-name free agent.
    Author:

    The Texas Rangers have made a big splash in the free agent market, agreeing to terms with shortstop/second baseman Marcus Semien, per multiple reports. The contract is reported to be for $175 million over seven years.

    The 31-year-old middle infielder immediately provides an offensive boost to a Rangers club that has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons. Semien played all 162 games for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, slashing .265/.334/.538/.873 with 45 home runs and 102 RBI. 

    Semien also upgrades the Rangers defensively. He has the versatility to play either shortstop or second base, and just won a Gold Glove award for the latter. His two-way prowess has put him in the MVP discussion in two of the past three seasons, finishing third place in 2019 and 2021. It is not clear yet whether Semien will play shortstop or second base.

    The Rangers set out to upgrade their roster this offseason to accelerate their rebuild. General manager Chris Young and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels both wanted to begin adding impact veterans to their roster prior to the 2022 season to coincide with a farm system that is expected to be churning out some of its top prospects over the next couple years.

    Recommended Articles

    Sep 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) waits on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Report: Rangers To Sign Marcus Semien To Seven-Year Contract

    The Texas Rangers went into the offseason with money to spend and just landed a big-name free agent.

    16 seconds ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

    6 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

    Nov 27, 2021

    The seven-year, $175 million contract is the longest the Rangers have issued to a free agent since the club signed Shin-Soo Choo to a seven-year, $130 million deal prior to the 2014 season. Even so, this contract should not tie the Rangers down to prevent them from making more additions this offseason.

    With Semien's projected $25 million AAV, it only puts the Rangers at an estimated $75 million payroll next season. In October, Daniels said the club's budget would be "consistent with the market and fan base of this size". Dallas-Fort Worth is a top-five sports market.

    This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Sep 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) waits on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Rangers To Sign Marcus Semien To Seven-Year Contract

    16 seconds ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    6 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Nov 27, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

    Nov 26, 2021
    Texas Rangers cap worn Bert Blyleven on September 22, 1977 when he pitched a no-hit game against the California Angels. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame Library)
    News

    Rangers History Today: Hargrove Wins AL Rookie of the Year

    Nov 25, 2021
    Oct 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Rangers Interested in Jon Gray?

    Nov 25, 2021
    Jun 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) checks on Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) after Calhoun is hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers Notes: Tender Deadline Moved Up, Signals Likelihood of Lockout

    Nov 24, 2021
    Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning during the first inning during game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Hot Stove: Rangers 'In Contact' With Kershaw

    Nov 23, 2021
    Aug 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Billy McKinney (29) hits an RBI double against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Acquire Two Outfielders From Dodgers For Cash

    Nov 22, 2021