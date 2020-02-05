Texas Rangers Top Fantasy Options in 2020

In our first fantasy piece of the season, we are going to take a look at which five Texas Rangers will help provide the most value on your fantasy team in 2020. We will pick the players that we believe could make a difference on your team based off of value, and production.

Joey Gallo | OF

Before his hamate bone injury, Gallo played in 70 games, providing us a relatively large sample size from the 2019 season. His marked improvement with his approach at the plate saw his average rise, and his strikeout rate fall.

This "new" approach saw the slugging outfield outpace players such as Nolan Arenado, Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve in points-per-game during that 70 game stretch.

Gallo's home run numbers will always make him a viable fantasy option, but his propensity for tacking on extra base hits is where his real value lies. Despite his average draft position (ADP) of 74.0 in Yahoo leagues, and 109.0 in ESPN points league, he has the potential to add MVP-caliber points production to your lineup. If Gallo can hit .240, not only will he be the top fantasy option on the Texas Rangers, but one of the top options in all of baseball.

The outfielder is worth taking in the top-50 in every format of fantasy baseball. You'll be glad you did.

Mike Minor | SP

This is another obvious one on the list. However, it is because the left-hander had better fantasy years in ESPN and Yahoo leagues than superstars like Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer.

Further adding to his fantasy value is his strikeout numbers and durability. In 2019, Minor pitched 208.1 innings with 200 strikeouts. Those type of numbers lend Minor to being a solid second tier option in deeper leagues in 2020 as those numbers should be attainable once again for the Southpaw.

Minor has proven over the course of the last two seasons that his production has not been a fluke. In fact, with added competition from Lance Lynn and Corey Kluber, the frontliner could have another career season in 2020.

Danny Santana | CF

Santana's 2019 numbers were incredible, and a regression is likely. He hit 28 home runs, had a .283 batting average and had 81 RBIs. If you were lucky enough to add him mid-season in 2019, you likely ended up in the money in your league.

While he may not produce those same type of numbers in 2020, his eligibility to play nearly every position on the roster boosts his value in almost all formats. Santana will have an everyday role, it just remains to be seen at which position. Expect Santana to once again be a 20/20 guy, with 70+ RBIs.

Willie Calhoun | OF

Calhoun is a pure hitter, which makes him a great option to roster in almost all formats as defense plays little role in fantasy baseball. In just 83 games last year, Calhoun hit 21 home runs, with a .269 average. He made the most of his extra playing time thanks to Gallo's injury, and now he is in line for everyday playing time in left field.

A full season of Calhoun could see him eclipse the 30 home run mark, and with a solid batting average, extra base hits should be expected. Calhoun has the talent, and now opportunity, to be a top 100 fantasy producer in 2020.

Corey Kluber | SP

Kluber is our 'sleeper' of sorts, if you can call a two-time Cy Young winner that. His 2019 season was largely forgettable and plagued by injuries. However, it is his 2020 projection that we are worried about.

Kluber is a phenomenal bounce back candidate, and his competitiveness, coupled with his tenacity will always keep him in the game. His fastball velocity has decreased every season since his first Cy Young season in 2014. With the time off to regain his health, he also addressed issues with his delivery. If his arm truly has recovered, then that fastball could possibly be in the same range as some of his most effective years as a pitcher.

Kluber is an excellent choice to slightly draft up on mid-draft. Many fantasy players will be hesitant to touch him until the later rounds due to his recent injury, and the dreaded 'decline' possibility. If Kluber can return to any resemblance of even his 2018 form, then he could very well prove to be your 2020 season changer.

