Texas Rangers Trade LHP Mike Minor to Oakland A's for Two Players To Be Named Later

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers have traded starting pitcher Mike Minor to the Oakland Athletics for two players to be named later, per multiple reports. The club has not confirmed.

Per multiple reports, the A's are sending OF Marcus Smith and 3B Dustin Harris to the Rangers. Smith is Oakland's No. 22 prospect on MLB Pipeline; No. 21 on Baseball America. Harris was Oakland's 11th round pick in 2019. Harris has also spent some time playing first base.

The Athletic's Melissa Lockard gave her evaluation of what the Rangers are getting back in the trade:

Clubs can only officially trade players in their 60-man pools, but can use the "player to be named later" as a way around the limitation.

After two solid seasons for the Rangers, Mike Minor has struggled thus far in 2020. He's 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. The A's have a tendency to go after relievers when they are contending, but with the bullpen performing so well in 2020, they needed a potential upgrade in their rotation. 

In 2019, Minor led all pitchers in baseball with a 7.8 bWAR. He's struggled with his changeup thus far in 2020, which is his best out pitch. However, his last start with the Rangers was a good one. He pitched six shutout innings in Friday night's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. His changeup looked much better, both in terms of command and movement. 

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

Chris Halicke