Rangers Vow: 2021 Opponents ‘Will Know What We Stand For’

Rangers GM Chris Young: "I think that by the time teams are done playing us, they're going to know what the Texas Rangers stand for."

Don't tell the Texas Rangers they can't win in 2021.

Nearly the entirety of the baseball world believes the Rangers will undoubtedly finish the 2021 season well under .500, and maybe even eclipse 100 losses. With all but three positions up for grabs in one way or another, and a starting rotation that will need a high number of arms throughout the season, it's understandable why so many believe this year will be rather bumpy for the Rangers.

Yet, the Rangers embrace the level of competition in camp. The organization has fully embraced a rebuild, giving all of their young talent an opportunity to come in and win a job. The Rangers are investing heavily within their own organization in an effort to establish a winning culture before in translates in the standings.

"It's not rocket science with what we have in front of us," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said in Wednesday's Zoom call with the media. "We're really trying to create a culture. That's probably the biggest thing for me. For two years now, we've really tried to hammer home a culture and understanding of the standards we're trying to live on a daily basis.

"I know we have a young team, and there's going to be some days where our lack of experience and consistency is going to show itself at times, which is the same with any ballclub. Hopefully, the development, the growth, the belief in what we're trying to create here continues to grow. And that's something that we can control."

So, what are the Rangers trying to create? What will this team look like? What standards are being set in spring training? Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, who does not know any fear on the baseball field, gave a little glimpse of it on Wednesday.

"This team is going to be gritty," Trevino said. "They're going to be in your face. Every single pitch, they're going to be in your face. Like I said before, if we're up 15, we're going to be in your face. If we're down 15, we're going to be in your face.

"What the Texas Rangers fan base needs to know is that you're going to get a team that is going to have full effort, full intensity every single pitch. There will not be anybody that will give up. There will not be anybody that will give in. And it's going to be high-intensity, and you're going to go at it with everything that you have that day."

Despite the lack of enthusiasm around the baseball world, the Rangers feel like they are building around a good young core. The 2021 season should begin to answer a good number of questions that surround the youth of the organization — those on the major league team and throughout the minor leagues as well.

However, it's tough to tell the fans hope is around the corner if the team flirts with triple-digit losses. In a sport where success is ultimately measured by wins and losses, it may be difficult for fans to see success if the team loses more games than they win.

For some perspective, the 2021 season isn't about the standings. It's about getting the most out of what the organization has internally. The best — and quickest — way back to contention is to build a contending core before people like general manager Chris Young begin to supplement externally.

"I don't put any limitations on a group of guys that play the game the right way," Young said on Wednesday. "I think that by the time teams are done playing us, they're going to know what the Texas Rangers stand for. That's what I'm excited about. I think that's what our group is up to."

