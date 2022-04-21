Watch: Rangers Prospect Sam Huff Hits Mammoth Home Run
For the second season in a row, Texas Rangers prospect Sam Huff has hit a home run estimated at 500 feet.
Huff’s home run on Wednesday in Round Rock’s afternoon game against Albuquerque went to the alley in left-center field and flew right into the large scoreboard. In fact, the ball nearly hit the display of Huff’s face, which was showing on the scoreboard during his at-bat.
Trackman estimated Huff’s home run at 500 feet. He finished the day 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, thanks to the home run.
Sam Huff
Chris Woodward
Leody Taveras
Huff is used to hitting tape-measure home runs. Last season alone, he hit a 511-foot home run during a rehab stint in Arizona. Then, when he arrived at Double-A Frisco, he hit a 495-foot shot on July 14 and then a 502-foot shot on Aug. 2.
The former seventh-round pick in 2016 may be knocking on the door of a call-up at some point this season. MLB.com rates Huff as the Rangers’ No. 11 prospect in the farm system, and he can play both catcher and first base.
Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to snap their four-game losing streak as they continue their three-game series with the Mariners in Seattle.
'I Know How Good Our Team Is': Rangers' Gray Not Worried About 2-8 Start
The Texas Rangers are off to their worst start since 1987. But don't tell Jon Gray that.
Is Cole Winn Building An Early Call-Up Case?
Texas' No. 3 overall prospect enters his third start at Round Rock tracking like a player that could earn a call-up this season
Marcus Semien
Chris Young
Jonah Heim
He already has a handful of Major League at-bats, thanks to a few games with the Rangers during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
Playing with the Triple-A Express, Huff is hitting .261 with three home runs and seven RBI. Wednesday was his third multi-hit game of the season.
On April 8 against El Paso, Huff had three hits in four plate appearances, including a home run, while driving in three runs. He then had two hits against Sugar Land on April 12.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.