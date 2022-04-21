Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Prospect Sam Huff Hits Mammoth Home Run

The Rangers No. 11 prospect is getting used to hitting tape-measure home runs in the farm system

For the second season in a row, Texas Rangers prospect Sam Huff has hit a home run estimated at 500 feet.

Huff’s home run on Wednesday in Round Rock’s afternoon game against Albuquerque went to the alley in left-center field and flew right into the large scoreboard. In fact, the ball nearly hit the display of Huff’s face, which was showing on the scoreboard during his at-bat.

Trackman estimated Huff’s home run at 500 feet. He finished the day 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, thanks to the home run.

Huff is used to hitting tape-measure home runs. Last season alone, he hit a 511-foot home run during a rehab stint in Arizona. Then, when he arrived at Double-A Frisco, he hit a 495-foot shot on July 14 and then a 502-foot shot on Aug. 2.

The former seventh-round pick in 2016 may be knocking on the door of a call-up at some point this season. MLB.com rates Huff as the Rangers’ No. 11 prospect in the farm system, and he can play both catcher and first base. 

He already has a handful of Major League at-bats, thanks to a few games with the Rangers during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Playing with the Triple-A Express, Huff is hitting .261 with three home runs and seven RBI. Wednesday was his third multi-hit game of the season.

On April 8 against El Paso, Huff had three hits in four plate appearances, including a home run, while driving in three runs. He then had two hits against Sugar Land on April 12.

