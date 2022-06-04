Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

Texas allows two runs in the ninth to lose at home

The Texas Rangers dropped their third straight game, falling 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Texas (24-27) reached .500 earlier in the week, but has fallen to 2-3 on 2-3 on its homestand after one game into a three-game set with the Mariners. The Rangers haven’t had a winning record this season.

The Rangers were in position to win the opener against Seattle, taking a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning. Two runs in the final frame – both charged to reliever Joe Barlow – spoiled the chance at the win.

Texas went into the ninth holding as 3-2 lead. A two-run rally in the sixth tied the game at 2-2. Back-to-back doubles by the Rangers erased an early Seattle lead.

Marcus Semien reached on a throwing error to lead off the inning and, after stealing second, scored after Corey Seager doubled to right. Two batter later, Kole Colhoun doubled to plate Seager.

Nathaniel Lowe put the Rangers up by a run with a home run to lead off the seventh. Of his five homers this season, three have put Texas ahead.

R among 5 total HR…has HR in 2 of 3, 3

The Texas advantage nearly lasted. The Mariners spoiled thing in the last inning, as Crawford drew a walk with one out and Eugenio Suarez followed with a two-run shot for right.

The Rangers did manage a baserunner in the final at-bat, as Sam Huff walked with two outs. But pinch hitter Andy Ibanez stuck out to end the game.

Texas’ three-game skid is the longest since the start of May. The Rangers also lost for the first time this season after leading after eight innings, after being 20-0 previously.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning allowed just two runs and did not walk a batter in seven innings, and was in position for his first win since April 30.