Skip to main content

Rangers Fall To Mariners in Series Opener

Texas allows two runs in the ninth to lose at home

The Texas Rangers dropped their third straight game, falling 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Texas (24-27) reached .500 earlier in the week, but has fallen to 2-3 on 2-3 on its homestand after one game into a three-game set with the Mariners. The Rangers haven’t had a winning record this season.

The Rangers were in position to win the opener against Seattle, taking a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning. Two runs in the final frame – both charged to reliever Joe Barlow – spoiled the chance at the win.

Texas went into the ninth holding as 3-2 lead. A two-run rally in the sixth tied the game at 2-2. Back-to-back doubles by the Rangers erased an early Seattle lead.

Marcus Semien reached on a throwing error to lead off the inning and, after stealing second, scored after Corey Seager doubled to right. Two batter later, Kole Colhoun doubled to plate Seager.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Texas drops the opener of a three-game series against AL West rival Seattle

By Inside The Rangers Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
joe girardi
Play

Finished in Philly: Should Rangers Make Play for Joe Girardi?

Joe Girardi was fired by the Phillies on Friday after a 22-29 start to the season

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Nathaniel Lowe put the Rangers up by a run with a home run to lead off the seventh. Of his five homers this season, three have put Texas ahead.

R among 5 total HR…has HR in 2 of 3, 3

The Texas advantage nearly lasted. The Mariners spoiled thing in the last inning, as Crawford drew a walk with one out and Eugenio Suarez followed with a two-run shot for right.

The Rangers did manage a baserunner in the final at-bat, as Sam Huff walked with two outs. But pinch hitter Andy Ibanez stuck out to end the game.

Texas’ three-game skid is the longest since the start of May. The Rangers also lost for the first time this season after leading after eight innings, after being 20-0 previously.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning allowed just two runs and did not walk a batter in seven innings, and was in position for his first win since April 30.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
joe girardi
News

Finished in Philly: Should Rangers Make Play for Joe Girardi?

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
Apr 29, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Albert Abreu (36) throws to the plate during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Wins AL Award

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Rangers - Nolan Ryan
News

Rangers 'Surging'; Is Nolan Ryan Record Safe?

By Richie Whitt9 hours ago
Tigers closer Mike Henneman, the team's union player rep, speaks to the media in the dugout in Tiger Stadium on Aug. 11, 1994, the last day before the players strike. Henneman Talks
News

Rangers History Today: Mike Henneman's Swan Song

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Sets Career High

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago