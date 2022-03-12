The Texas Rangers pulled off their first major trade after the lockout.

The Texas Rangers have traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver. The Rangers are also sending pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota in a two-for-one deal.

The club confirmed the trade Saturday morning. The transaction leaves 38 players on the Rangers 40-man roster.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said initial conversations with the Twins about Kiner-Falefa began a couple days prior to the lockout. Once the lockout was lifted, the two clubs re-engaged in talks with the bulk of the trade coming together Friday.

Garver provides an immediate offensive upgrade to the catcher position. The 31-year-old catcher slashed .256/.358/.517/.875 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI in 68 games last season. Garver also slugged 31 home runs and posted a .995 OPS over 93 games in 2019.

Like Kiner-Falefa, Garver has two years of club control remaining. According to MLB Trade Rumors' arbitration projection model, Garver could earn around $3.1 million in what will be his second year of arbitration. Kiner-Falefa was projected to make $4.9 million.

The addition of Garver does upgrade the offense, but also sparks some questions. The move gives the Rangers four catchers on the 40-man roster. While Sam Huff still needs to work out some things in the minor leagues, the future becomes less certain for either Jonah Heim or Jose Trevino.

While Heim and Trevino were arguably the best duo in baseball at stealing strikes last year, Garver is no slouch in that regard. Per Baseball Savant, Garver ranked in the 93rd percentile in pitch framing in 2021.

In addition, the Rangers previously committed to Kiner-Falefa as their everyday third baseman after the club signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to fill the two middle infield positions. With Kiner-Falefa now on his way to Minnesota, will the Rangers look to the free agent or trade market for a third baseman? Or will they rely on internal options like Andy Ibáñez, Nick Solak or Yonny Hernandez?

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

