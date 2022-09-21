Texas turned a triple play on Tuesday night, marking the first time the team had done so twice in the same season.

For the second time this season, the Texas Rangers turned a triple play, this time against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The play, which came in the top of the sixth, was initiated by rookie third baseman Josh Jung on a ground ball by Max Stassi. Jung quickly took the ground ball, touched third and forced out Angels first baseman Mike Ford. Jung then relayed it to second baseman Marcus Semien, who forced out Magneuris Sierra at second base. Semien then threw it to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and the throw beat out Stassi. The play ended the inning.

Per the Rangers, it was just the eighth triple play in team history. It also marked the first time the Rangers turned two triple plays in the same season. The Rangers turned that triple play on April 20 against Seattle.

Unfortunately, the triple play was merely a footnote in the Rangers' 5-2 loss to the Angels, and it came at the end of a sixth inning in which the Angels blew open the game.

Shohei Ohtani led off the frame with a single off Santana, followed by Taylor Ward’s double to left, which scored Ohtani to break a 2-2 tie. Angels third baseman Matt Duffy singled to move Ward to third and that ended Santana’s night.

But King couldn’t get the Rangers out of the jam. Ford hit a chopper over the head of Lowe, which scored Ward and moved Duffy to third. Then, Jo Adell hit a seeing-eye ground ball between Seager and Semien in the shift, which scored Duffy to make it 5-2.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.