Skip to main content

WATCH: Rangers Make History With Triple Play Started by Jung

Texas turned a triple play on Tuesday night, marking the first time the team had done so twice in the same season.

For the second time this season, the Texas Rangers turned a triple play, this time against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The play, which came in the top of the sixth, was initiated by rookie third baseman Josh Jung on a ground ball by Max Stassi. Jung quickly took the ground ball, touched third and forced out Angels first baseman Mike Ford. Jung then relayed it to second baseman Marcus Semien, who forced out Magneuris Sierra at second base. Semien then threw it to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and the throw beat out Stassi. The play ended the inning.

Per the Rangers, it was just the eighth triple play in team history. It also marked the first time the Rangers turned two triple plays in the same season. The Rangers turned that triple play on April 20 against Seattle. 

Unfortunately, the triple play was merely a footnote in the Rangers' 5-2 loss to the Angels, and it came at the end of a sixth inning in which the Angels blew open the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Angels Beat Rangers Behind Big Inning

Los Angeles opened the three-game set by beating Texas with a tie-breaking sixth inning.

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
Play

Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener

The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record

Texas' No. 22 prospect was just named the organization's co-defender of the month as the RoughRiders begin the Texas League Playoffs.

By Matthew Postins

Shohei Ohtani led off the frame with a single off Santana, followed by Taylor Ward’s double to left, which scored Ohtani to break a 2-2 tie. Angels third baseman Matt Duffy singled to move Ward to third and that ended Santana’s night.

But King couldn’t get the Rangers out of the jam. Ford hit a chopper over the head of Lowe, which scored Ward and moved Duffy to third. Then, Jo Adell hit a seeing-eye ground ball between Seager and Semien in the shift, which scored Duffy to make it 5-2. 

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersLos Angeles Angels

WATCH: Rangers Make History With Triple Play Started by Jung

Texas turned a triple play on Tuesday night, marking the first time the team had done so twice in the same season.

For the second time this season, the Texas Rangers turned a triple play, this time against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The play, which came in the top of the sixth, was initiated by rookie third baseman Josh Jung on a ground ball by Max Stassi. Jung quickly took the ground ball, touched third and forced out Angels first baseman Mike Ford. Jung then relayed it to second baseman Marcus Semien, who forced out Magneuris Sierra at second base. Semien then threw it to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and the throw beat out Stassi. The play ended the inning.

Per the Rangers, it was just the eighth triple play in team history. It also marked the first time the Rangers turned two triple plays in the same season. The Rangers turned that triple play on April 20 against Seattle. 

Unfortunately, the triple play was merely a footnote in the Rangers' 5-2 loss to the Angels, and it came at the end of a sixth inning in which the Angels blew open the game. 

Shohei Ohtani led off the frame with a single off Santana, followed by Taylor Ward’s double to left, which scored Ohtani to break a 2-2 tie. Angels third baseman Matt Duffy singled to move Ward to third and that ended Santana’s night.

But King couldn’t get the Rangers out of the jam. Ford hit a chopper over the head of Lowe, which scored Ward and moved Duffy to third. Then, Jo Adell hit a seeing-eye ground ball between Seager and Semien in the shift, which scored Duffy to make it 5-2. 

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Angels Beat Rangers Behind Big Inning

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
News

Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record

By Matthew Postins
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Frisco IF Named Texas League Player of Week

By Matthew Postins
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Claim Twins Pitcher off Waivers

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung Takes Rangers Minor League Honor

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 18, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz (2) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) looks on during the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rays Claim Series Win Over Rangers

By Matthew Postins