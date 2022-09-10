Post-Game Notes: Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS has dropped 11 of last 12 games overall, most losses over any 12-game span since going 1-11 from 7/18-30/21…offense has scored 4-or-fewer runs in season-high 7 straight and 10 of 12 G during current 1-11 span, averaging just 2.3 R/G over that stretch…has lost 5 straight and 17 of last 24 G at Globe Life Field dating back to 7/14…falls to 1-3 in 4 of 6 scheduled games vs. Toronto, and is in danger of dropping season series with the Jays for a 2nd straight year (2-4 vs. TOR in 2021)…falls to 11-31 in games decided by one run, matching club record for one-run defeats in a season (also 1988).

JOSH JUNG lifted a towering solo home run to left field in the 1st plate appearance of his Major League career to lead off the 3rd inning, joining Jurickson Profar on 9/2/12 at CLE as the only Rangers to ever hit a home run in their 1st career at-bat...Jung is the 6th player in MLB this season to homer in the 1st plate appearance of a MLB debut, with CIN’s Spencer Steer on 9/2 vs. COL being the last to do so…added a single and stole 2nd base in the 7th, joining Anderson Tejeda on 8/6/20 at OAK (2-for-4, HR, SB) as the only players in club history to record 2+ hits, a home run, and a stolen base in a Major League debut…Jung’s career-opening blast left his bat at a launch angle of 41° according to Statcast, T2nd-highest launch angle of any HR hit at Globe Life Field in 2022 (43°, Brad Miller on 5/12 vs. KC).

COREY SEAGER snapped his 0-for-25 skid with an RBI single in the 6th and game-tying RBI double in the 8th…had failed to record a hit in 5 straight games dating back to Saturday, matching the longest hitless span of his career (also 5 G from 8/28-9/2/16)…Seager’s 74 RBI this season are already the 3rd-most of his career (87-2019, 77-2017) and his 43 RBI at home are tied with Adolis García for most among Rangers.

MARCUS SEMIEN extended his on-base streak to 20 straight games with a 2-out double in the 6th inning…it remains the longest active on-base streak in the Major Leagues and is the 3rd such streak of 20+ G by a Ranger this season (also 25-García, 22-Lowe).

DANE DUNNING exited in a 2-out, bases-loaded jam while trailing 3-1 in the 6th inning, finishing just one out shy of recording his 11th quality start of the season…was lifted in favor of Dennis Santana, who retired Santiago Espinal (pop out to 3B) to end the threat…Dunning, a former Blue Jays draft selection in 2013 (34th rd.), did not issue a free pass until walking 2 of the last 3 batters he faced in the 6th, as he needed just 76 pitches to complete 5.0 frames before making 21 offerings in the 6th…Bo Bichette was responsible for all 3 R-ER allowed tonight, plating an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the 1st before connecting for a 2-R HR in the 3rd...exited in line for the loss, but was removed from the decision when Texas leveled the score, 3-3, in the 8th inning.

TORONTO improves to a season-best 17 G over .500 at 77-60...has gone 7-1 in September, 16-6 in last 22 G and 32-18 in last 50 G…club is 7-1 on current road trip and has gone 13-2 in last 15 away games…entered today in possession of the 3rd and final Wild Card spot in the A.L., just 0.5 games behind Seattle…is undefeated in season series vs. Texas since 2013, going 41-22 over that span including 3-1 in 2022.

ROSS STRIPLING left in position for his career high-tying 8th win, but was left with no decision when Texas tied the game in the 8th…has posted 5 straight quality starts since returning from the Injured List, going 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA (9 ER/30.1 IP) and 4 BB/31 SO…marks the longest quality start streak of his career…tonight was his 200th career appearance and 100th career start…faced the Rangers for the 3rd time this season, with his other 2 appearances coming as a reliever on Opening Weekend in Toronto.

BO BICHETTE went 2-for-4 with a 2-run homer, triple, and 3 RBI…hit his 3rd career triple and 1st since 6/2/21 vs. MIA…Bichette thru 8 G in September: .514/.541/1.171/1.712 (18-35), 6 HR, 3B, 3 2B, 17 RBI…his 6 HR and 17 RBI in September are already his highest monthly totals of the season, just 8 G into the month.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. went 2-for-4 with a double, his first extra-base hit in September...the double was his career high 30th of the campaign, as he fell just short of the mark in 2019 (26) and 2021 (29)...with 27 home runs, he is close to joining Marcus Semien (2021) as the only Blue Jays since 2017 to have 30+ HR and 30+ 2B in a season.

DANNY JANSEN drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the 9th...marked his 2nd game-winning RBI of the season (also walk-off RBI single on 8/29 vs. CHC).

MISCELLANEOUS: Jonah Heim threw out 2 runners on steal attempts of 2nd base tonight, his 1st career game with multiple caught stealing from behind the plate…Rangers failed to work a walk tonight, just 11th time this season to record zero walks in a game (last 8/30 vs. HOU)…tonight’s game was the 1st played with the roof open at Globe Life Field since a 3-1 Rangers’ win on 4/30 vs. ATL...Jordan Romano, who earned his 32nd save and entered today tied for the A.L. lead in that category, has a franchise-record 18 one-run saves this season…no batter drew a walk until Alejandro Kirk’s free pass with 2 outs in the 6th.