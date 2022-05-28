Skip to main content

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

Texas is guaranteed a winning record in May after Friday's victory at Oakland.

The Texas Rangers’ 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night wasn’t just another sign that the Rangers are digging out of their April hole. The victory clinched the team’s first winning month in nearly three years.

The Rangers are now 14-9 in May, and with four games remaining in the month, the worst the Rangers could finish would be 14-13. That would only happen if they lost their four remaining games.

Texas has been one of the best teams in the Majors since April 30. The Rangers’ record in May is the fifth-best in the Majors entering Saturday.

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Woodward

Jun 29, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (right) watches his team take on the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum.

Chris Woodward

Jul 9, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia and manager Chris Woodward (8) celebrate the win against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Adolis Garcia and Chris Woodward

The Rangers started the season 7-14 in April.

The last time the Rangers had a winning month was June of 2019, which was manager Chris Woodward’s first season at the helm. The Rangers clinched that winning month with a six-game winning streak from June 22-28, and the Rangers entered July with a 46-38 record, 6 1/2 games back in second place in the American League West.

But the Rangers quickly fell apart with an 8-16 July. With players like Joey Gallo, Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Shin Soo-Choo, the Rangers ended the season with a 78-84 record. The Rangers went 13-16 in August and 11-14 in September.

Martin Perez

Martín Pérez

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (right) celebrates their teams win over the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Martin and Jonah Heim

The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season, as the Rangers went 22-38. Texas went 2-4 in July, and then had identical 10-17 records in August and September.

In 2021, the Rangers finished 60-102. The Rangers went 11-16, in April, 11-17 in May, 9-16 in June, 6-18 in July, 10-18 in August, 12-15 in September and 1-2 in October.

