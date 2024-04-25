Throwing Out Texas Rangers First Pitch Was Child's Play for Country Star
Cody Johnson is a man of many talents. Some we are just learning about.
On Tuesday, April 23 Johnson joined the Texas Rangers to throw the first pitch out. Johnson being the well-rounded individual, and apparently athlete, didn't just throw the first pitch out. He went ahead and went to batting practice with the team.
Now, who knows if they slowed anything down for the multiple CMA award winner, but one thing was for sure - Johnson was smashing the ball.
In a video shared on social media, CoJo takes multiple pitches and made solid contact with several. On the last pitch Johnson smirked and could be heard saying, "I'll take that one," as he walked away from the hitting box.
He left the batting box and headed off to do interviews before throwing out the first pitch of the game. Now most people are advised to not throw the first pitch from the mound, as it usually doesn't work out in their favor. CoJo, well he's not just anybody. He went to the mound and nailed the first pitch.
Not only did the Country Music star nail it, but he did so wearing the jersey and his trademark cowboy hat. You don't get any more Texas or cowboy than that.
His day job is simply being a Platinum recording artist and ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee. He is known for his explosive live shows and having a passionate group of loyal fans. He regularly sells shows out across the United States.
Having been raised in Sebastolpol, Texas, Johnson was born into a musical family. He began singing at age 12 and started his first band when he was a freshman in high school.
Johnson has gone on to record and release eight albums including a double album titled "Human: The Double Album."
Johnson also partnered with Texas Workforce Commission in an effort to help find Texas veterans employment.
It comes as no surprise why the Texas Rangers would want to honor the man.