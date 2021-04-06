Rangers History Today: Raising the 2011 AL Pennant

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Rangers started the 2012 season by raising their second American League pennant and beating the Chicago White Sox.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, for the second straight year, the Rangers opened the season at home and raised an American League pennant at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

The game was on April 6, 2012, and 49,045 fans poured into the stadium to celebrate a second straight AL title, even though the pain of falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in 2011 was still a bit fresh. The Rangers defeated the Chicago White Sox, 3-2.

Colby Lewis started for the Rangers, and he threw six solid innings, giving up seven hits, two runs, and a walk, while striking out nine. Alexi Ogando, Mike Adams and Joe Nathan each picked up an inning of relief, while Nathan recorded the save. The three relievers gave up one hit combined.

John Danks took the loss for the White Sox. Danks was a familiar player to Rangers fans, as he was their first-round pick in the 2003 amateur draft. The Rangers dealt Danks to the White Sox in 2006 in the Brandon McCarthy trade.

It was also the White Sox managerial debut of all-time Rangers nemesis Robin Ventura, who charged the mount in Arlington Stadium 19 years earlier in an effort to try and beat up Nolan Ryan, after Ryan hit Ventura with a pitch. The pair met prior to the game, their first meeting since that night. At that time, Ryan was running the Rangers’ front office as its president and CEO.

The Rangers grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but found themselves tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. That’s when the Rangers grabbed the lead for good.

Outfielder Josh Hamilton had a single in the sixth inning, and came home later that inning on a single by designated hitter Michael Young.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler led off the season with a home run for the second straight opening day, and finished with two hits. Hamilton also had two hits.

Also on this date …

April 6, 1974: Ferguson Jenkins threw a complete game shutout in his first start with the Rangers.

April 6, 1987: The Rangers opened the season on the road at Baltimore, where they lost, 2-1, in front of 51,650. Designated hitter Larry Parrish was the only Rangers player with two hits. Outfielder Oddibe McDowell scored the Rangers’ only run with a leadoff home run in the first inning. Reliever Greg Harris took the loss for the Rangers, coming in after starter Charlie Hough.

April 6, 1992: The Texas Rangers opened the 1992 season on the road in Seattle, where they defeated the Mariners, 12-10, in front of 56,044 at the Kingdome. Steve Fireovid took the win in relief for the Rangers, who won six of their seven games on that season-opening road trip. Pinch-hitter Geno Petralli had a three-run home run in the eighth inning, part of a nine-run eighth for the Rangers.

April 6, 2007: The Rangers opened the home portion of the 2007 season at Ameriquest Field with a 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Outfielder Sammy Sosa had a hit and drove in a run for the Rangers, as did catcher Gerald Laird. Rangers starter Rob Tejeda won his season debut, through seven innings of two-hit baseball. Joaquin Benoit had the hold and Akinori Otsuka had the save, his first of the season.

April 6, 2009: The Rangers opened the season at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington with a 9-1 win over Cleveland. Kevin Millwood took the opening day win for the Rangers, pitching seven innings while allowing five hits and one run. Six different Rangers had at least two hits, but second baseman Ian Kinsler went 3-for-5 with a run and two runs batted in. Third baseman Hank Blalock drove in three runs on a home run off future Rangers starter Cliff Lee.

April 6, 2015: The Rangers opened the 2015 season on the road, losing to the Oakland Athletics, 8-0. The Rangers were one-hit, with Ryan Rua coming up with the game’s only hit for Texas. Yovani Gallardo started the game for the Rangers on the mound and took the loss.

