The Top Five Ballparks in MLB

While we cannot visit any ballparks right now, we can dream of the days when we can visit again and maybe watch a ballgame in a new arena.

Sports Illustrated's MLB staff have ranked their top five ballparks in Major League Baseball right now, including lists from Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri, Connor Grossman, Matt Martell, and Michael Shapiro.

Here on SI's InsideTheRangers.com, we're going to have an affinity for the home of the Texas Rangers. From covering media events at the ballpark several times now, including getting views from down on the field, I can say it's going to become one of the crown jewels of Major League Baseball.

However, the brand new Globe Life Field has yet to host its first baseball game. It's also very possible that its first game will be without fans in the stands. With that in mind, and with Globe Life Park (née The Ballpark in Arlington) now a defunct ballpark, the Rangers will be exempt from this list.

Once you've had the chance to visit Globe Life Field, take these five ballparks as my recommendation for other destinations to put at the top of your list for must-see venues.

5. Petco Park

Dodger Stadium usually gets the attention of the three ballparks in southern California, but my personal favorite is Petco Park in San Diego.

While they are not the only basis for this list, common themes you'll see from my list is mixing uniqueness, playability, sights, and overall atmosphere. While Petco Park's atmosphere would drastically improve with a winning baseball team, there is certainly an abundance of the other three characteristics.

Petco Park's view of downtown San Diego with the incorporation of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field gives it the charm of a great place to take in a ballgame. A Hodad's burger is an added bonus.

Personal note (and slight brag): While stationed in San Diego in the mid-2000's, my Navy wife did colors on the field here many times.

4. Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is another ballpark utilizing an external building, only this ballpark beat Petco Park to the punch by 12 years.

Camden Yards is truly breathtaking. As the first of the retro ballparks built in the 1990's and early-2000's, this ballpark got everything right. It's like traveling back in time, yet it has the modern characteristics that make it a great place to take in a ballgame.

The only thing missing from this ballpark is a good baseball team. Maybe the Baltimore Orioles will be good again someday.

3. Oracle Park

It's difficult to top this ballpark. The playability gives it a wonderful, unique quality. McCovey Cove is in reach for left-handed hitters and it's got a breathtaking view of the San Francisco Bay. Food options heighten the experience at this beautiful ballpark.

From 2010-2014, there might not have been a better place to catch a ballgame while the Giants won three World Series in five years. Even in the past few seasons when the Giants haven't been very good, fans still attend games and remain engaged. This only reinforces Oracle Park as one of the finest atmospheres in baseball.

Personal note: This is another ballpark where my Navy wife has done colors on the field.

2. Fenway Park

Okay, I'm a sucker for the history. If there's a working time machine in the United States, it's at Fenway Park. It's as close to stepping back into the past as you can get. If you love history, Fenway Park in Boston is the place to go. For any baseball fan, it really is something everyone should experience.

The home of the Green Monster also includes other nooks and crannies that make it a very unique park in terms of playability. Yes, nostalgia drives this ballpark up the list, but it's still a great place to take in a game.

My one complaint: cramped seating. Some of the seating is the same as it has been for decades and can be a bit uncomfortable.

1. PNC Park

This ballpark is the complete package.

PNC Park's unique characteristics include the North Side Notch in left-center field and the wall in right field standing 21 feet high as an homage to Pirates' great Roberto Clemente. The Roberto Clemente bridge is shut down for every game, allowing you to park downtown and walk across the bridge straight to the center field gate. The Allegheny River is in play, but it's exclusive to the longest of home runs, so it's a treat when a ball splashes in there. It's an intimate park that gives you a good view of the ballgame no matter where you're sitting. A seat on the third base side gives you a breathtaking view of downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pirates' playoff runs in 2013-2015 gave us a glimpse of the atmosphere Pittsburgh fans can create when the team is good. After the decimation of a 98-win team in 2015, attendance has decreased annually. Pittsburgh fans deserve better.

