Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

The Top Five Ballparks in MLB

Chris Halicke

While we cannot visit any ballparks right now, we can dream of the days when we can visit again and maybe watch a ballgame in a new arena.

Sports Illustrated's MLB staff have ranked their top five ballparks in Major League Baseball right now, including lists from Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri, Connor Grossman, Matt Martell, and Michael Shapiro. 

Here on SI's InsideTheRangers.com, we're going to have an affinity for the home of the Texas Rangers. From covering media events at the ballpark several times now, including getting views from down on the field, I can say it's going to become one of the crown jewels of Major League Baseball. 

However, the brand new Globe Life Field has yet to host its first baseball game. It's also very possible that its first game will be without fans in the stands. With that in mind, and with Globe Life Park (née The Ballpark in Arlington) now a defunct ballpark, the Rangers will be exempt from this list. 

Once you've had the chance to visit Globe Life Field, take these five ballparks as my recommendation for other destinations to put at the top of your list for must-see venues.

5. Petco Park

USATSI_9998438_168388671_lowres

Dodger Stadium usually gets the attention of the three ballparks in southern California, but my personal favorite is Petco Park in San Diego. 

While they are not the only basis for this list, common themes you'll see from my list is mixing uniqueness, playability, sights, and overall atmosphere. While Petco Park's atmosphere would drastically improve with a winning baseball team, there is certainly an abundance of the other three characteristics. 

Petco Park's view of downtown San Diego with the incorporation of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field gives it the charm of a great place to take in a ballgame. A Hodad's burger is an added bonus.

Personal note (and slight brag): While stationed in San Diego in the mid-2000's, my Navy wife did colors on the field here many times.

4. Oriole Park at Camden Yards

USATSI_12521529_168388671_lowres

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is another ballpark utilizing an external building, only this ballpark beat Petco Park to the punch by 12 years. 

Camden Yards is truly breathtaking. As the first of the retro ballparks built in the 1990's and early-2000's, this ballpark got everything right. It's like traveling back in time, yet it has the modern characteristics that make it a great place to take in a ballgame. 

The only thing missing from this ballpark is a good baseball team. Maybe the Baltimore Orioles will be good again someday.

3. Oracle Park

USATSI_12607895_168388671_lowres

It's difficult to top this ballpark. The playability gives it a wonderful, unique quality. McCovey Cove is in reach for left-handed hitters and it's got a breathtaking view of the San Francisco Bay. Food options heighten the experience at this beautiful ballpark.

From 2010-2014, there might not have been a better place to catch a ballgame while the Giants won three World Series in five years. Even in the past few seasons when the Giants haven't been very good, fans still attend games and remain engaged. This only reinforces Oracle Park as one of the finest atmospheres in baseball.

Personal note: This is another ballpark where my Navy wife has done colors on the field.

2. Fenway Park

USATSI_13311684_168388671_lowres

Okay, I'm a sucker for the history. If there's a working time machine in the United States, it's at Fenway Park. It's as close to stepping back into the past as you can get. If you love history, Fenway Park in Boston is the place to go. For any baseball fan, it really is something everyone should experience.

The home of the Green Monster also includes other nooks and crannies that make it a very unique park in terms of playability. Yes, nostalgia drives this ballpark up the list, but it's still a great place to take in a game.

My one complaint: cramped seating. Some of the seating is the same as it has been for decades and can be a bit uncomfortable.

1. PNC Park

USATSI_10080986_168388671_lowres

This ballpark is the complete package. 

PNC Park's unique characteristics include the North Side Notch in left-center field and the wall in right field standing 21 feet high as an homage to Pirates' great Roberto Clemente. The Roberto Clemente bridge is shut down for every game, allowing you to park downtown and walk across the bridge straight to the center field gate. The Allegheny River is in play, but it's exclusive to the longest of home runs, so it's a treat when a ball splashes in there. It's an intimate park that gives you a good view of the ballgame no matter where you're sitting. A seat on the third base side gives you a breathtaking view of downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pirates' playoff runs in 2013-2015 gave us a glimpse of the atmosphere Pittsburgh fans can create when the team is good. After the decimation of a 98-win team in 2015, attendance has decreased annually. Pittsburgh fans deserve better.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers On Hook For $9 Million As Prince Fielder Could Have MLB's Highest Salary in 2020

After a career-ending neck surgery in 2016, Prince Fielder is still getting paid through the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

A Universal DH in 2020 is a Must For Teams Like the Texas Rangers

Despite being an American League team, the Texas Rangers could benefit greatly from a universal designated hitter in the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

Building the Ultimate Pitcher's Repertoire, Using the Texas Rangers' Stout Rotation

InsideTheRangers.com's Chris Halicke builds the ultimate pitching repertoire, using the best pitches from the Texas Rangers' revamped starting rotation.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Baseball Can't Afford Another War Over Money

The last thing baseball needs is bickering over money during a pandemic.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers to Safely Bring Fans Together With 'Concert In Your Car' Series at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are getting creative with keeping people engaged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Halicke

Andrus, Kinsler Stole the Show in Game 2 of 2011 World Series

Fox Sports Southwest will re-air Game 2 of the 2011 World Series Tuesday.

Joshua Carney

Texas Rangers Victories From 2011 World Series to Air This Week on FOX Sports Southwest

The latest round of classic Texas Rangers game broadcasts include victories from the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chris Halicke

Which Texas Rangers Would Have Gone Undrafted in a Five-Round Draft?

A five-round Major League Baseball draft will surely have a major impact on today's young baseball talent.

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB to Discuss Proposal for 80-Game Season With Owners on Monday

Major League Baseball will discuss their plans for the 2020 season with its club owners on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Who Is the Most Underrated Player on the Texas Rangers?

The Texas Rangers have a few players that are unfairly overlooked on a national scale. Here are three players that merit more attention.

Chris Halicke