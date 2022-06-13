Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Sets Frisco Record, Earns Award

Trey Hair gave Frisco its first Texas League Award winner this season

Frisco RoughRiders infielder Trey Hair is the Texas League Player of the Week after setting a franchise record with home runs in five straight games last week.

Hair’s award is for the week of June 6-12. No other member of the Riders has been honored by the Texas League this season.

Hair hit a home run in each game from June 7-11, all on the road against Amarillo. Overall, he hit .318 (7-for-22)/.400/1.045/1.445 with a double, 10 RBI, two walks and six runs.

For the entire road trip, Hair hit six home runs over 12 games with a 1.002 OPS. He failed to get a hit on Sunday, which ended a nine-game hitting streak. His 11 homers are tied for the team lead with Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris

For the season he is hitting .243/301/.536/.837 with 35 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Leody Taveras
Play

Rangers Call Up Their April MiLB Player of Month

Texas need depth after Eli White suffered an injury Sunday in Chicago

By Matthew Postins16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
August 7, 2005 Arlington, Texas USA; Starting pitcher Chris Young #49 of the Texas Rangers stares down a Baltimore Orioles batter at Ameriquest Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers History Today: When Chris Young Was a Player

The future MLB general manager threw a solid start for the Rangers in interleague play against Atlanta back in 2005

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Outlast White Sox In Extra Innings

Jonah Heim's only hit propelled Texas over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Hair, a 27-year-old Nebraska native, was originally selected in the 34th round of the MLB Draft in 2017 by the Tampa Bay Rays. He played his college baseball at Evansville.

The Rangers signed him to a minor-league contract in last June and assigned him to High-A Hickory. In November, he became a free agent, but in January re-signed with the Rangers, who assigned him to Hickory again before being promoted to Double-A Frisco in March.

Frisco returns from the road trip on Tuesday to host the Midland RockHounds for a six-game series at Riders Field.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Leody Taveras
News

Rangers Call Up Their April MiLB Player of Month

By Matthew Postins16 minutes ago
August 7, 2005 Arlington, Texas USA; Starting pitcher Chris Young #49 of the Texas Rangers stares down a Baltimore Orioles batter at Ameriquest Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: When Chris Young Was a Player

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Outlast White Sox In Extra Innings

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 12, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: The Dawn of Interleague Play

By Matthew PostinsJun 12, 2022
Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Impressed by Joe Barlow's Ninth-Inning Approach

By Matthew PostinsJun 12, 2022
Aug 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field.
News

Rangers Rally To Beat White Sox

By Art GarciaJun 11, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Sets Career-High at Hickory

By Matthew PostinsJun 11, 2022