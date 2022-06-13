Rangers Prospect Sets Frisco Record, Earns Award

Trey Hair gave Frisco its first Texas League Award winner this season

Frisco RoughRiders infielder Trey Hair is the Texas League Player of the Week after setting a franchise record with home runs in five straight games last week.

Hair’s award is for the week of June 6-12. No other member of the Riders has been honored by the Texas League this season.

Hair hit a home run in each game from June 7-11, all on the road against Amarillo. Overall, he hit .318 (7-for-22)/.400/1.045/1.445 with a double, 10 RBI, two walks and six runs.

For the entire road trip, Hair hit six home runs over 12 games with a 1.002 OPS. He failed to get a hit on Sunday, which ended a nine-game hitting streak. His 11 homers are tied for the team lead with Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris

For the season he is hitting .243/301/.536/.837 with 35 RBI.

Hair, a 27-year-old Nebraska native, was originally selected in the 34th round of the MLB Draft in 2017 by the Tampa Bay Rays. He played his college baseball at Evansville.

The Rangers signed him to a minor-league contract in last June and assigned him to High-A Hickory. In November, he became a free agent, but in January re-signed with the Rangers, who assigned him to Hickory again before being promoted to Double-A Frisco in March.

Frisco returns from the road trip on Tuesday to host the Midland RockHounds for a six-game series at Riders Field.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.