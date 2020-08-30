SI.com
Uncertain of Future, Rangers' Lynn Doesn't Want to 'Leave Something Unfinished'

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and while the Texas Rangers have thoroughly discussed a number of options, they are focused more on the long term.

In other words: the Rangers are willing to sell any veteran piece for the right compensation.

It's no a surprise, then, that Lance Lynn is involved in a number of trade rumors. Multiple reports have the Padres, White Sox, Blue Jays, Mets, Dodgers and Yankees linked to the Rangers in discussions over the 33-year-old hurler. Despite the whirlwind surrounding him and the Rangers, Lynn doesn't seem too concerned with what will happen over the next two days.

"I'm going to sleep a little bit, come in and watch a game tomorrow, and play some golf on Monday," Lynn said with a smile. "I'll be alright."

Lynn is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP this season and is currently a frontrunner for the American League Cy Young award. With his start on Saturday night, he's now gone 32 consecutive starts where he's thrown at least 100 pitches. Since 2000, Lynn's streak is only second to Justin Verlander's 80 games, which ended in 2012.

Lynn's trade value likely will not be any higher than it is now. He's under contract through next season for the relatively cheap salary of $9.3 million, including his signing bonus. To this point, there has been a significant amount of open dialogue between Lynn and Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels.

"We've gone over every situation possible," Lynn said after his start on Saturday night against the Dodgers. "We've been as truthful as you possibly can be. And I respect JD as much as anyone in this game because he's making me aware of every possible situation that could be. There's also some situations that might not be out in the public that we've been talking about, so hopefully we'll see where it goes."

Lynn would be a great addition to any contending team. Not only is he an ultra competitor, his Rangers teammates praise him for being a great clubhouse guy. As Lynn has been faced with the reality that he may have made his last start for the Rangers in Saturday night's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers, he's not afraid to admit that he's focused on what he's built with the Rangers.

"I told (Daniels) that I came here for a reason, and came here to get a job done," Lynn explained. "I've yet to do it. So I don't want to leave something unfinished. But I also understand the business of baseball, and what it's going to be. I understand that if you can get prospects with high upside, I understand that. I'm not stupid. I am 33 years old. I've been around for a minute and I know how the game works."

The Rangers don't have to trade Lynn. If a contending team offered an overwhelming package, then Daniels might regret turning it down. However, the Rangers should demand a high price. Sure, it would be nice to acquire some impact talent this farm system lacks. However, if teams are unwilling to part with it, the Rangers could hold onto Lynn, allow their younger players to get some much needed experience and try to make a run next year with Lynn at the helm of the rotation.

Come 3:00 p.m CST on Monday afternoon, we'll know for sure if Lynn will get to try and finish what he started in Texas.

"Whatever happens in this game, that’s the business part of it," Lynn said. "All I know is a year and a half ago, there was one team that wanted me for three years and that’s the Rangers. I appreciate that and I’ve enjoyed every moment. I wish we would have won more games and all that, but that’s what I’m hoping for—to win more games. ...If I get traded I will say that I enjoyed my time here. I really appreciate the opportunity to pitch here and the three-year deal. I would have liked to have won more, but I enjoy the people around here."

