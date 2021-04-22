WATCH: Rangers' Adonis - Er, Adolis - Is Jacked

Notable homers? For Adonis ... er, Adolis ... they are, this week, happening quite a bit of the time, all three jacks allowing the Rangers kid to show off the fact that that he's ... jacked.

Adolis García did it again on Wednesday afternoon, powering his Texas Rangers to a 7-4 win at Anaheim with yet another go-ahead home run ... and a bat-flip ... and the pounding of his muscular chest.

And yes, "muscle'' is a big part of this story. As you can see here ...

“It’s an extremely amazing feeling,” García said through an interpreter. “Coming off the bat, I knew (it was a homer) and it's uncontrollable to feel that knowing that we were behind and that put us in the lead. I had no control over my emotions, and I’m just happy that the results came out the way they did.”

This three-run homer, which traveled approximately 411 feet, was García’s third since his callup just over a week ago. All three of the native Cuban's home runs have been go-ahead bombs.

He knew the ball was gone exactly when he hit it, bat flipping and trotting down the first-base line, beating his chest.

Manager Chris Woodward is a fan of the unbridled emotion.

“He's excited he hit a home run in the Major Leagues to give his team a chance to win the game and I'm all about that,” Woodward said. “We’ve got to play this game with joy. We’ve got to enjoy those moments. They don't happen all the time.”

But for Adonis ... er, Adolis ... they are, this week, happening quite a bit of the time, all three jacks allowing the kid to show off the fact that that he's ... jacked.