A Way Too Early Look at Texas Rangers Free Agency

The Texas Rangers were hopeful entering the shortened 2020 season that featured an expanded playoff scheme. The additions of Corey Kluber, Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson and Todd Frazier in the offseason signaled that Texas was ready to compete.

However, after losing Kluber to an injury after only one inning of work, seven conceded grand slams, and several offensive woes, the Rangers find themselves at 15-29 heading into Saturday's doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics.

The disappointing performances and the fall from playoff contention has led Texas to allowing the young players a chance to prove themselves at the Major League level. Despite promising performances from players such as Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak and Leody Taveras, the Rangers will need to retool with veteran free agents this upcoming offseason.

But, for a club with no real direction going forward, it is hard to see this team contending with the Oakland A's or Houston Astros going forward. Therefore, experienced veterans on cheap deals will likely be the type of player Texas will target in free agency in order to help develop the young, promising players.

Here are three players the Rangers could potentially pursue:

Tommy La Stella, 2B

La Stella will be a free agent after this season after signing a $3.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels last winter. He will be entering next season at the age of 33, but holds a career batting average of .273. He could be an affordable option to man the keystone, while also bringing veteran leadership to a clubhouse that will be incredibly young.

With rumors swirling around the recent trade deadline that Rougned Odor could have been on the move in a money swap deal, it only solidifies that Texas will need someone at second base. Solak is an option, but his versatility allows manager Chris Woodward to keep his bat in the lineup and his defense at second base needs additional work. La Stella would be a great addition to the club for his steady bat, solid defense and veteran presence.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Gurriel will be entering his age 37 season in 2021, but he could still remain a viable option at first base. Ronald Guzman has been on a tear since his call-up this season and swinging his bat to the tune of .279/.367/.488 in his 15 games this season. However, it will take Guzman more than just a hot streak to cement himself in the lineup as an everyday player. Gurriel who has a career .290/.327/.476 slash line is the epitome of consistency.

Texas could sign Gurriel to a lucrative one-year deal that would allow Guzman an additional season to prove he is the guy in Arlington. If he proves not to be, then the Rangers have a capable veteran manning first base. Gurriel could also act as the DH when Guzman's defense is needed, allowing for additional development in what could be a "transition" season.

Mike Minor, SP

The Rangers have occasionally brought back familiar faces for another go at it such as catcher Robinson Chirinos this season. Minor fits the bill perfectly for a candidate to have a reunion with Texas. He saw a resurgence in his career after signing with the club in 2018 and is a solid left-handed choice. His struggles in 2020 not only led to him being traded to the Athletics, but has also lowered his value.

Minor is a great veteran leader and competitor who also understands the clubhouse. The Rangers will need help in their rotation even if they pick up Kluber's $18 million option. Worst case, Minor can slot in near the middle of the rotation and eat up innings. Best case, he can find his 2018-19 form and blame his woes this season on the fact that it's just 2020. It would not be surprising if Texas signed Minor to a reasonable two-year deal this winter.

While none of these are flashy signings (i.e. J.T. Realmuto), they all could be had on relatively team-friendly deals while still filling the needs of the club. Texas will be in a transition season in 2021 as they work through figuring out their identity. However, the front office will still want to field as competitive of a team as possible, and these three players fit the bill of veteran presence and tenacity.

