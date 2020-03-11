Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Welcome to Inside The Rangers, Bri Amaranthus

BriAmaranthus

Nice to meet you! I'm Bri Amaranthus, Sports Illustrated’s newest digital reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and contributing to the Texas Rangers.

SCOUTING REPORT

40 yard-dash

5.8 seconds. 5.5 seconds, if dashing to coffee.

Vertical

5 inches, in heels.

Statistics

Emmy-winning reporter.

Hobbies

Exploring the outdoors, baking my signature chocolate banana muffins, cycling, reading a good mystery novel, walking my labradoodle, endless pursuit for the best BBQ in the city.

Fun Fact

Amaranthus took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on the Bachelor.

Weakness

All popcorn, the saltier the better.

A few of Amaranthus’ career highlights include the first College Football Playoff, NBA Playoffs, a Final Four run, multiple Rose Bowls and nationwide features. Amaranthus also took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’.

Amaranthus prides herself on forging relationships, telling stories that create connections and showcasing her friendly and playful personality.

From a small town in southern Oregon, Amaranthus grew up playing softball and dancing. She led her softball team to two Class 6A state championships and earned a division one scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego. She transferred to the University of Oregon for the School of Journalism and Communications, where she graduated on the Dean’s List with a double degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI MLB Preview: How Will the Texas Rangers Fare in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview is out, so where did the Texas Rangers land?

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Opening Series in Seattle Will Be Moved Due to COVID-19

In response to Governor Jay Inslee's statement, the Rangers vs Mariners opening series in Seattle will be moved to an alternate location.

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (3/10/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the White Sox after falling to the Athletics on Monday night.

Chris Halicke

North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Talk, The Coronavirus & Clubhouse Access, and More With Special Guest Levi Weaver

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes fellow Rangers beat writer Levi Weaver of The Athletic to discuss the Rangers and MLB's media restrictions to clubhouse access.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers First Base Competition Continues to Evolve

First base has been the most watched competition in the Rangers' camp, and now there could be a new wrinkle.

Chris Halicke

by

Chev Chelios

Rangers' Willie Calhoun Struck in Mouth With Pitch vs Dodgers; Suffers Fractured Jaw

Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was struck in the jaw with a pitch from Julio Urias in the 1st inning of Sunday's game at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Spring Training (3/9/20): Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers play their second night game of the spring as they host the Oakland Athletics at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke

Major League Baseball to Close Clubhouses to Media Over Fear of Coronavirus Spread

Per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball will close clubhouses to the media over fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers: Who Will Step Up in Place of Willie Calhoun?

Presumptive starting left fielder for the Rangers on Opening Day is now out indefinitely with a fractured jaw.

Joshua Carney

by

Chris Halicke

Kiner-Falefa Remains Hot as Texas Rangers Win 9-8 in Hectic Day in Surprise

The Texas Rangers erased a 7-0 deficit and came back to win 9-8 over the Los Angeles Dodgers in an eventful day at Surprise Stadium.

Chris Halicke