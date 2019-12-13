Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

What's Next for the Rangers After Missing on Rendon?

Chris Halicke

The Rangers lost out on the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes at the Winter Meetings. It wasn't for a lack of trying, as they offered a six-year deal with an option for a seventh, but it wasn't enough to outbid the Angels' massive offer. 

It also looks like the Rangers have missed on Josh Donaldson, who was always the Rangers' plan B if they missed on Rendon. Levi Weaver of The Athletic reported that the Rangers aren't comfortable with the asking price for Donaldson. While he hasn't signed anywhere yet, it's unlikely the price moves back down for Texas to make a play for him.

The only two transactions the team made at the Winter Meetings were trading Nomar Mazara to the White Six for prospect Steele Walker and signing Joely Rodriguez to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which is yet to be official. 

Those transactions both have their benefits for the Rangers. Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo are now freed up to play left and right field respectively, and Rodriguez gives Texas a left-handed reliever to compete for the bullpen after two successful seasons in Japan.

So, what's the Rangers' next play? Starting pitching? Third base? First base? Catcher? Center field? 

The answer: yes.

It looks like from here the Rangers will look to upgrade multiple positions more evenly with the money they had to spend on the likes on Rendon or Donaldson. Trading away Nomar Mazara gives the Rangers an extra $5.7 million that he was projected to make in arbitration. 

The Rangers could look at adding another starting pitcher and then turn around and talk to teams about Mike Minor, who is entering the final year of his contract. While that would not be a popular move, if it meant the likes of Hyun-Jin Ryu or Dallas Keuchel for the next three or four years, that's better than letting Minor walk for nothing at the end of 2020. 

Chances are that the Rangers are done adding to the rotation. They will more than likely look to upgrade catcher and maybe add a bat or two to the lineup.

The Rangers have been tied to Nicholas Castellanos, Marcell Ozuna, Robinson Chirinos, and Jason Castro. Any of those players would upgrade the Rangers lineup and adding either Chirinos or Castro would upgrade catcher altogether. 

When it comes to third base, the Rangers have several avenues. It's unlikely, but they could call the Cubs about Kris Bryant or the Rockies about Nolan Arenado. They expressed interest earlier in the winter about Miguel Andujar from the Yankees. They've also been tied to the Mets of swapping Jose Leclerc for Jed Lowrie and Dominic Smith. There are also avenues of addressing third base that haven't been reported yet.

The offseason isn't won or lost at the Winter Meetings. And after all, if they don't find a long-term solution at third base this winter, it doesn't mean the Rangers have failed. 

First, nobody expects the Rangers to compete for a World Series in 2020. Their intention is to get better, which they already have by upgrading their rotation and getting back a healthy Joey Gallo. 

Second, the Rangers have not only one, but three third base prospects that are pretty exciting, including Josh Jung, Davis Wendzel, and Sherten Apostel, though he may make more sense as a first baseman. Jung, the Rangers number one prospect on MLB.com, may be ready for the major leagues before 2021 concludes and is already a highly-touted hitter.

The sting of missing out on Rendon will last for a while and surely would've made the Rangers more competitive a lot faster. Jon Daniels feels much like Rangers fans do about it.

It doesn't mean the offseason is lost. They can still make the overall roster better, which was their goal from the get-go.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangerMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Meetings: Rangers 'Out on Anthony Rendon'

Chris Halicke

It appears the Rangers won't be landing Anthony Rendon this winter.

Rangers Pass on Major League Portion of Rule 5 Draft

Chris Halicke

The Rangers passed on the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday in San Diego, CA.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day Three

Chris Halicke

After a couple of productive days at the Winter Meetings, the Rangers took a big blow on day three.

Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke

Keep up with all the free agent signings, news, and rumors at the corner infield spots on SI Rangers Maven.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day Two

Chris Halicke

Day two of the Winter Meetings was filled with plenty of news and ended up with an inevitable trade.

Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke

Keep up with all of the hot stove action in the catching market with SI Rangers Maven.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day One

Chris Halicke

Day one of the Winter Meetings has come and gone. What did Texas do and what external moves affect the Rangers?

Texas Rangers Mailbag: Winter Meetings Edition

Chris Halicke

Rangers fans asked their questions, we've got your answers.

Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Starting Pitching

Chris Halicke

Keep up with all the moves made at the Winter Meetings in the starting pitching market with SI Rangers Maven.

Rangers to Sign RHP Jordan Lyles to a Two-Year Contract

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers are in agreement with RHP Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $16 million contract.