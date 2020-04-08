Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

The Day When Baseball Finally Returns

Chris Halicke

The baseball world is in a shutdown. The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken away our beloved Texas Rangers and any other sport we love to watch as well. All in one fell swoop.

There's obviously a myriad of more pressing situations right now beyond the world of sports. Americans are being laid off or furloughed every day. While grocery stores are restocking their shelves, buying groceries is becoming harder and harder for so many people. Sports are secondary right now.

When the time is right, sports entering back into our lives will be a beautiful thing. It will give us something to cheer for and help us forget about our lives, even if it's just for a few hours. Just so some of us don't go crazy, that mental escape to watch nine innings of baseball may be the exact prescription we need to maintain our sanity – even if it's from our couches and not the stands.

That first game at Globe Life Field is going to be something special. The talk about whether or not the Rangers should have built a new ballpark will suddenly take a back seat. There will still be those who clamor for the old ballpark. That's fine. It's a beautiful ballpark filled with memories that can't be erased. Those memories should be cherished. The Ballpark in Arlington is a cathedral for baseball and the Rangers gave us plenty of memories there. It should not be forgotten.

Originally, Globe Life Field was going to represent a new era of Rangers baseball. The team is coming out of a rebuild, they're donning new uniforms, which makes the timing all the more perfect for a new ballpark. But now, the first time baseball gets played in this new stadium will have such a larger impact in our hearts and minds.

The return of baseball at Globe Life Field, with fans in attendance, will mean so much more than anyone who designed the ballpark or laid the first brick ever intended. Not only will we be ushering in that new era of Rangers baseball, but we will all experience something unique together. It will be one of those moments where you look back at that day and remember what it was like to get back to normal after this pandemic has dwindled away. It will be a haven of normalcy.

In one way or another, we've all been affected by COVID-19. Some of us are much more fortunate than others in this crisis. The last thing I want to do is downplay that. There are people hurting right now, separated from or losing loved ones. More and more people are out of a job and don't know how they're going to feed their children. People that are still fortunate enough to work are putting themselves at risk every day, wondering if they contract the virus and bring it home to their families. It's heartbreaking. 

What baseball – and sports in general – can provide is something where we can all unite together. Our financial status, religion, or political affiliation won't matter. That day when baseball returns at Globe Life Field, we will all be united – those at the ballpark along with those watching at home or in sports bars and restaurants. If this crisis is going to teach us anything as a nation, unity has to be near the top of the list.

The resumption of some normalcy in our lives will be such an accomplishment when the time comes. And may we never take another trip out to Arlington for a ballgame for granted. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers Notes: COVID-19 Symptoms & Injury Updates

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels gave an update on player injuries and the current status of the team involving the novel coronavirus.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Will There Be Baseball in 2020?

President Trump hopes to have fans in stadiums by August or September. Will MLB and the MLBPA agree to play games without fans to salvage the season?

Chris Halicke

by

Itsme4444b

Report: MLB, MLBPA Hashing Out Plan With a Possible Start as Early as May

Major League Baseball and the players union (MLBPA) are working on a plan that could have the baseball season start as early as May, according to a report by ESPN.

Chris Halicke

Three Rangers Minor League Players Exhibiting Symptoms of COVID-19

Three anonymous Texas Rangers minor league players have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but have not been administered any tests.

Chris Halicke

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Rangers History

InsideTheRangers.com takes a look at some of the best offensive seasons in the franchise's history.

Chris Halicke

Report: President Trump Hopeful to Have Fans in Stadiums by 'August and September'

In a conference call with all of the pro sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas by August and September.

Chris Halicke

by

elvis.pragmatic

President Trump to Hold Conference Call With Pro Sports Commissioners

President Donald Trump will have a conference call with the commissioners of all professional sports leagues on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chris Halicke

by

Philly-champs

According to a team spokesperson, LHP James Jones tore the patella…

Chris Halicke

Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Nelson Cruz's Walk-Off Grand Slam in Game Two of the 2011 ALCS

Take a stroll down memory lane to one of the loudest moments in the history of Globe Life Park, when Nelson Cruz hit a walk-off grand slam in the 2011 ALCS.

Joshua Carney

by

Strick

The Top One-Hit Wonder Texas Rangers of All Time

Who had the most memorable one-year tenures with the Texas Rangers?

Joshua Carney