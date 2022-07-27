Skip to main content

Former Rangers Slugger's Jersey Retired by Giants

The first baseman played for the Rangers for five years, but he had his best seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Former Texas Rangers first baseman Will Clark will have his number retired by the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

The Giants will retire Clark’s No. 22 during a ceremony on Saturday at Oracle Park when the Giants host the Chicago Cubs.

Clark played for the Rangers from 1994-98 after a successful stint with the Giants. Clark helped the Rangers win their first two American League West Division titles in 1996 and 1998. Clark batted .308/.395/.485/.880 for the Rangers with 37 home runs and 397 RBI. He picked up one All-Star Game berth with the Rangers in 1994.

Clark left the Rangers in free agency after the 1998 season and spent 1999 with Baltimore, and 2000 with Baltimore and the St. Louis Cardinals before he retired.

Clark had his greatest success with the Giants, who drafted him No. 2 overall out of Mississippi State in 1985 and promoted him to the Majors in 1986.

Clark homered off Houston’s Nolan Ryan in his first MLB at-bat, setting the stage for an eight-year career in San Francisco in which he went to five All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove and the 1989 Most Valuable Player Award. The Giants went to the World Series that season.

As a Giant he batted .299/.373/.499/.872 with 176 home runs and 709 RBI.

For his career, Clark batted .303/.384/.497/.880 with 284 home runs and 1,205 RBI.

Clark will be the 11th player in Giants history to have his number retired. Former Giants expected to attend include Orlando Cepeda, Bruce Bochy, Barry Bonds, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper, Dave Dravecky, Jeffrey Leonard, Kevin Mitchell, Buster Posey and Robby Thompson.

