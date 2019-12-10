Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Catcher
The catcher's spot was an albatross for the Rangers in 2019. Behind third base and starting pitching, it is easily the ball club's biggest need over the winter.
The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Tuesday so you can keep track of what players the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.
None of the catchers on the free agent market were given qualifying offers from their incumbent team, so there are no potential draft pick or international bonus pool money losses for signing a free agent catcher this winter.
Yasmani Grandal - signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with White Sox
Robinson Chirinos - free agent
Jason Castro - free agent
Travis d’Arnaud - signed a 2-year, $16 million deal with Braves
Alex Avila - free agent
Russell Martin - free agent
Austin Romine - free agent
Stephen Vogt - signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with Diamondbacks
Martin Maldonado - free agent
Yan Gomes - free agent
Dustin Garneau - signed a 1-year, $650K contract with Astros
Francisco Cervelli - free agent
Rene Rivera - free agent
Luke Maile - free agent
Nick Hundley - free agent
Matt Wieters - free agent
Bryan Holaday - free agent
Drew Butera - free agent
Jonathan Lucroy - free agent
Chris Iannetta - free agent
Wellington Castillo - free agent
Elias Diaz - free agent
News & Rumors
The Rangers were tied to Robinson Chirinos earlier in the winter, but there has been no further reports on the level on interest they have in bringing him back to Arlington.
Texas is concentrating on third base and relieving the log jam in their corner outfield spots at the Winter Meetings. It's not impossible for something to come together this week, but it's not at the top of the Rangers' priority list at the moment.
The catching market is still something to keep an eye on for the Rangers. The tandem of Jeff Mathis and Jose Trevino is one of the weaker spots on the team. Trevino is young and has tons of upside and Mathis has a great relationship with the pitching staff, but the overall production from behind the plate was abysmal in 2019. The Rangers have to improve there in 2020.
Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI