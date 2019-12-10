Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Catcher

The catcher's spot was an albatross for the Rangers in 2019. Behind third base and starting pitching, it is easily the ball club's biggest need over the winter.

The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Tuesday so you can keep track of what players the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.

None of the catchers on the free agent market were given qualifying offers from their incumbent team, so there are no potential draft pick or international bonus pool money losses for signing a free agent catcher this winter.

Yasmani Grandal - signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with White Sox

Robinson Chirinos - free agent

Jason Castro - free agent

Travis d’Arnaud - signed a 2-year, $16 million deal with Braves

Alex Avila - free agent

Russell Martin - free agent

Austin Romine - free agent

Stephen Vogt - signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with Diamondbacks

Martin Maldonado - free agent

Yan Gomes - free agent

Dustin Garneau - signed a 1-year, $650K contract with Astros

Francisco Cervelli - free agent

Rene Rivera - free agent

Luke Maile - free agent

Nick Hundley - free agent

Matt Wieters - free agent

Bryan Holaday - free agent

Drew Butera - free agent

Jonathan Lucroy - free agent

Chris Iannetta - free agent

Wellington Castillo - free agent

Elias Diaz - free agent

News & Rumors

The Rangers were tied to Robinson Chirinos earlier in the winter, but there has been no further reports on the level on interest they have in bringing him back to Arlington.

Texas is concentrating on third base and relieving the log jam in their corner outfield spots at the Winter Meetings. It's not impossible for something to come together this week, but it's not at the top of the Rangers' priority list at the moment.

The catching market is still something to keep an eye on for the Rangers. The tandem of Jeff Mathis and Jose Trevino is one of the weaker spots on the team. Trevino is young and has tons of upside and Mathis has a great relationship with the pitching staff, but the overall production from behind the plate was abysmal in 2019. The Rangers have to improve there in 2020.

