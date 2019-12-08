Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Starting Pitching

We've been tracking different areas of free agency on SI Rangers Maven. As the Winter Meetings begin, we will continue to track and update all of the moves made in free agency.

The Rangers have already signed two starting pitchers before the meetings begin, which are noted in our list below. Texas isn't expected to make any other moves in starting pitching until they resolve third base, but you never know what may happen at the Winter Meetings.

If the Rangers sign a player who rejected a qualifying offer, they will forfeit their second-highest draft pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Player Draft, as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool. If they sign two of those players, they will also forfeit their third-highest pick and an additional $500,000 from their international bonus pool.

Gerrit Cole - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Stephen Strasburg - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Zack Wheeler - signed 5-year, $118 million contract with Phillies

Madison Bumgarner - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Hyun-Jin Ryu - free agent

Jake Odorizzi - accepted 1-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from Twins

Dallas Keuchel - free agent

Cole Hamels - signed 1-year, $18 million contract with Braves

Michael Pineda - free agent

Kyle Gibson - signed 3-year, $30 million contract with Rangers

Tanner Roark - free agent

Julio Teheran - free agent

Wade Miley - free agent

Rick Porcello - free agent

Alex Wood - free agent

Adam Wainwright - signed 1-year, $5 million contract with Cardinals

Josh Lindblom - free agent (international - KBO)

Rich Hill - free agent

Michael Wacha - free agent

Ivan Nova - free agent

Drew Smyly - free agent

Brett Anderson - free agent

Martin Perez - free agent

Jordan Lyles - signed 2-year, $16 million contract with Rangers

Homer Bailey - free agent

Gio Gonzalez - free agent

News & Rumors

Despite putting all of their focus on addressing third base, the Rangers are still reportedly in on Gerrit Cole. They are not listed as a favorite to land him.

If the Rangers miss on Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson, maybe they'll shift their focus to the big fish in the starting pitching market. That is pure conjecture for right now. Texas' focus is primarily on third base.

Any time anything is reported on a free agent starting pitcher, we will update our list above.

