Winter Meetings: Rangers 'Out on Anthony Rendon'

It appears the Rangers won't be landing Anthony Rendon this winter.

The Rangers had been pursuing a deal with Rendon, and by Wednesday afternoon, it appeared they could possibly even be the favorite to land him. The Angels didn't appear to be a legitimate suitor until Tuesday. Obviously, it looks like they are going to win the Rendon sweepstakes.

It's unclear where the Rangers go from here, but they had been tied to Josh Donaldson earlier in the winter, so maybe they focus on him now.

The Rangers are also looking to upgrade first base and catcher. They've also been tied to outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Nicholas Castellanos.

